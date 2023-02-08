William Phillips

William "Bill" Phillips, 76, of Rices Landing, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was surrounded by a circle of love.
He was a highly respected member of the community and a beloved teacher and coach to many.
Bill was born December 28, 1946, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Forney and Lucille Stephenson Phillips.
Bill was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and then Waynesburg College, with a degree in elementary education. In high school Bill played football and baseball, and was elected to serve as captain of both teams. While in college he played on the Waynesburg College NAIA National Football Championship team in 1966.
He went on to be a Fourth Grade Science teacher in the Jefferson-Morgan School District. Known as "Coach Phillips" he loved football, track field and wrestling. He was an avid exercise buff, a weekend golfer and was often found at the JM weight room.
Bill was a member of Saint Marcellus Catholic Church of Saint Matthias Parish where he taught RCIA classes, Christ Life and was at every Lenten fish fry. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the former Elks Club in Waynesburg.
On November 28, 1992, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Yukish, who survives.
Also surviving are: a daughter, Megan Phillips Zollars of Pearisburg, Va.; three stepdaughters, Kelly Mezan-Fath of Washington, D.C., Nadine Mezan (Mark) of Beaver Falls and Jodi (Rick) Bertagnolli of Rices Landing; six grandchildren, Will, Betsy, Ava, Mia, Kayla, and Eli; an aunt, Mildred "Mid" Maize of Washington; and several cousins.
Bill was greatly loved, highly respected and will be sadly missed by so many.
The family would like to offer any coach and / or athlete that has been influenced by Coach Phillips, the opportunity to participate in the procession into the church as a tribute to honor him and his legacy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Marcellus Catholic Church of Saint Matthias Parish at 12 noon, with Father J. Francis Frazer, officiating. Entombment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
A Knight's of Columbus service will be held on Wednesday evening in the funeral home (time TBD).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to the Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, www.greenepet.org, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
