William "Bill" S. Lemmon Jr., 78, of Holbrook, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side.
He was born July 8, 1941, in Delphine, a son to the late William S. and Helen Six Lemmon.
Bill was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1959. Bill was a member of the MacDale Church of Christ in MacDale, W.Va.
He married Donna Eddy Lemmon June 22, 1963, and they were happily married for 56 years.
Bill was employed with West Penn Power as a lineman for 40 years until he retired in 2003. He spent most of his spare time farming, hunting, fishing, camping, and attending 4-H functions at local fairs.
He is survived by his wife; three children, Randy (Sherry) Lemmon and Heath (Jody) Lemmon, both of New Freeport, and Stephanie (Clarence "Butch") Cassiday of Holbrook; seven grandchildren, Kascha Lemmon, Randy Lemmon Jr., Desirae Lemmon, Neil Lemmon, Caleb Lemmon, Sheldon Cassiday and Gavin Cassiday; four great-grandchildren, Konner McConeghy, Daniel Lemmon, Liam Lemmon and Samuel Corkran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Imogene Bickerstaff, Madolyn Renner and Inez Patrick.
A gathering of friends and family was held Saturday, September 18, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service held in KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating. Full Military Honors were conducted in the funeral home by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard. A dinner immediately followed the service in the Center Township Fire Hall in Rogersville.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.