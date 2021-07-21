William "Joey" Simms II, 51, of Wind Ridge, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at home, with his family by his side.
He was born August 12, 1969, in Wheeling, W.Va., son of William J. and the late Violet Blake Simms Sr. of Wind Ridge.
Joey was a 1988 graduate of West Greene High School. He was a pipeliner for the Laborers' Union Local # 1058 out of Pittsburgh, for 20 years.
He was an avid Penn State football fan and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He also liked hunting and collecting Penn State or pipeline company hats.
Surviving, in addition to his father, is one sister, Debora (John) Fitzgerald of Moundsville, W.Va.; and one brother, John Wayne Simms of Cameron, W.Va.; three nieces, Kayla Fitzgerald, Grace Fitzgerald and Liana Simms; two nephews, Johnathan Simms and Corey Simms; one great-niece, Karalyne; and two great-nephews, Greyson and Klayton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends were received in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held in the funeral home with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Burial followed in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo Township.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
