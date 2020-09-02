Wilma J. McNeely, 88, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born March 8, 1932, in Flatonia, Texas, a daughter of the late Konrad and Mary Kubenka Branecky.
She enjoyed gardening, cross stitch, cooking and word search puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; grandson Scott McNeely; granddaughter Kellie McNeely; brother Edwin Branecky; nephew Daryll Branecky.
Wilma is survived by her four children, Carol Duffy, Christy (Michael) Lorton, Charles (Debbie) McNeely, Karen (Joseph) Beekman; 10 grandchildren, Caitlin (Bobby), Jessica (Alex), Alexander (Julie), Holly (Travis), Hillary, Amy (Ryan), Kyle, Phillip, Kimberly, Jillian; five great-grandchildren, Ada, Claire, Lucy, Grant, Clara; as well as extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, August 26, in Mary, Help of Christian Church, 954 N. Maple Avenue, Fairborn, with Father Thomas Nevels as celebrant. Burial followed in Byron Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
