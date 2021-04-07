Windora Lorene Rochison, 90, of Greensboro and Carmichaels Arbors, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.
Windora was born December 28, 1930, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rev. William C. and Flora M. Titchnell May.
On June 2, 1951, Windora married Vincent J. Rochison in Clarksburg. Vincent passed away in 1978. Also deceased are a brother, William May Jr.; a sister, Velma I. Butcher; and a nephew, Jody Butcher.
Mrs. Rochison is survived by a sister, Karen S. Fox (Robert F.) of Greensboro; and a brother, Jeffrey A. May (Elizabeth) of Morgantown, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Windora retired from the former Hills Department Store in Morgantown, W.Va. She also worked in the American Red Cross Grand Parents program.
She loved flea markets and jewelry collecting.
Services are private under the direction of PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
