“I’m healthy. I’m not worried about getting the coronavirus.”
If that’s your personal situation, we are truly overjoyed for you.
But there are plenty who aren’t in your position, including thousands in Fayette County alone who are in the “high risk” categories for serious COVID-19 complications, so it’s time for you to do your part.
Simply put, that means limiting social activity so you can limit your exposure to others. While you might not be concerned about getting sick, many others could face very serious — potentially life or death — consequences if you are mildly ill and pass the novel coronavirus on to them.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified those over 60 and those with preexisting health conditions as the people most at risk.
While we can’t speak to how many close to home have preexisting health conditions, the 2017 Census population estimates show that Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties each have a higher percentage of people over the age of 60 than the state and country.
So:
If you are among Fayette County’s estimated 133,160 residents, you should know that 36,219 are over 60.
If you are among Greene County’s estimated 37,338 residents, you should know that 9,110 are over 60.
If you are among Washington County’s estimated 207,661 residents, you should know that 55,445 are over 60.
If you are among Westmoreland County’s estimated 356,835 residents, you should know that 103,838 are over 60.
Yes, we know what some of you will say: There aren’t any confirmed cases in Fayette, Greene and Westmoreland counties, and Washington County only has one.
Let’s hope it stays that way.
Let’s also look at how the spread started in the eastern part of the state. A couple of cases in one county ballooned into dozens that spread from county to county.
We want to avoid that here.
Experts keep talking about “flattening the curve,” hoping to stem the spread of the virus from one to another so that the areas that don’t have it can avoid it, or minimize its impact.
To make that happen, everyone has to sacrifice.
So, to those who suggest that it should be incumbent upon those who are most at risk to stay home, you are being both selfish and short-sighted.
Some in those high-risk categories may have no choice but to venture out. If you’re unknowingly sick, you could infect them.
There’s a particularly poignant post that’s been making the rounds on social media. It’s a picture of a couch.
The wording atop the post varies, but the sentiment is essentially this: Our older population was called to go to war to save our lives. Now, those of us who are healthy and strong are being called upon to sit on the couch instead of going out so that we can save theirs.
It’s pretty simple.
We can all do this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.