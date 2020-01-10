For most, the holiday hoopla is over.
Those of us off from work for the holidays spent this week getting back into the groove of responsibility and reality, too.
Hopefully the break from routine was relaxing and peaceful, and the holidays offered a respite from the often hurried pace of life.
If you made New Year’s resolutions, hopefully you’ve kept to them for the first week, but if you faltered already, don’t fret.
As baseball player Babe Ruth said, “You just can’t beat the person who never gives up.”
Get up, dust yourself off and keep trying.
There can be something so hopeful and inspiring about the start of a new year.
Turning over from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, for many, feels like opening a blank notebook that’s waiting for you to fill the pages with plans, goals and dreams for what is to come over the next 366 days. (We get an extra day — 2020 is a Leap Year.)
We fill in the words like an inspired author for those first few weeks, thinking about what we’d like to do and who we’d like to become in the new year. We plan, how to do it, prioritize our goals and take action toward them.
And then, far too often, we … just … stop.
Like a car that’s run out of gas, we coast forward on fumes until there’s nothing left.
The reasons why vary — maybe things weren’t changing fast enough, or time to achieve the newly set goals becomes an issue. Perhaps it starts to feel like too much of an uphill battle to keep trudging forward.
Don’t berate yourself for slowing down if that’s what you need to do.
Use the slowed pace to look at where you are, and remember where you came from. Let that become your motivation to keep moving forward.
Take some wisdom from the philosopher Confucius, who said, “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.”
It can be hard to create momentum when you’re at a dead stop.
Move a day at a time — an hour at a time if you have to — toward those things you want 2020 to be for you.
Don’t get wrapped up in the word “resolution.”
The goals, plans and dreams you set for this new year before us are yours. They’re promises of change or milestones you have made to yourself.
What could be more important that fulfilling a promise to yourself?
You may fail, but in failing, you may also learn: learn how to do better, learn how to achieve differently, learn how to accept the faults that we all have.
We end our thoughts on starting a new year with one final quote. Hold on to this one because the “Wizard of Menlo Park” most definitely had some failures before he gave us so many wonderful inventions.
“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” – Thomas Edison
