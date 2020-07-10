In the book of Genesis God created the Heavens and Earth, then rested. It doesn’t mean God was wore out from all that activity, got extremely tired and had to take a break to regroup his energy. He stopped creating because he was done, it was completed and God “rested” in the accomplishment, (Gen 2:2) He observed that it was very good. Gen 1:31
After God created Adam, he was to work the Garden. He had responsibilities and effort to tend to. I.O.W, A job. Gen 2:15
After creation God set aside the Sabbath, the 7’th day, Gen 2:3. Further down history, (Deut 5:12-15) the Sabbath was for Man to observe and not do work that would distract from his relationship with God. As God ceased his creating activity and looked at it with thoughtfulness, that same principle he wants man to apply. Set aside a day each week for us to not have the distractions of life interfere with us observing the greatness of God and to be reflective and thoughtful about God himself.
But be reminded that the other 6 days was to be a period of work. There was and is an expectation that we would be productive and have our time occupied by activity that would require “rest”. Some downtime. Much of our lives demand attention to the material needs. Go to work, take care of children, laundry, pay bills, make repairs, clean house, tend to outside chores, sleep, remodel, wash vehicles, shopping, the list expands itself.
But in that expanding list we are taking care of our life and those we’re responsible for. All hard work brings a profit. (Prov 24:33) Or a net result that has positive increase. Sometimes in certain seasons of life we will have to, “burn the candle at both ends.” The reference here is, hard work. This is typified by exertion greater than the norm of taking care of life.
The Apostle Paul “bragged “about his work ethic. He toiled with hands as a tentmaker. Acts 18:1-4, 2 Thess 3:7-9, and look at his accomplishments! Paul was what we would describe as Bi-Vocational. Holding down 2 jobs, ministry and tentmaking.
Continuing with his work ethic theme, Paul writes “If a man won’t work, he shouldn’t eat”. That people should earn for the food they eat. 2 Thess 3:10-12. This doesn’t mean those who can’t work, or find themselves displaced in the economy or helping the infirmed.
And opposite that, we have the outright lazy. Prov 24: 30-34 details how the sluggard’s lack of ambition and effort bring him to hardship and serious lack. This is a lesson learned.
Don’t use a work ethic to shirk other responsibilities in life. OT is nice and career building is Ok, except when it drags down your walk with God and family.
Many complain about the work ethic of younger generations but work also changes. Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty and sweat some, but also work smarter not harder. My Father who raised me dug graves by hand, now backhoes do that laborious chore. Doing paper forms replaced by computers, hand farming and production lines replaced by machines.
Not everyone likes their job or career. Sometimes work is a means to an end, pay the bills, provide a living, or a steppingstone for career advancement.
I often think about those that don’t make the higher wages who keep friendly dispositions while serving customers and think “what a great employee”. Attitude helps. Going to work can be a drudging experience especially if we have coworker/ atmosphere issues. Who among us can keep upbeat during the ticking of the clock at work?
There are a myriad of work classes, choices and opportunities, especially for those younger, and we can choose many paths to follow. It requires decisions, discipline, consistency and in many cases, sacrifice to advance forward in any vocation. Plus, whatever other personal goals you have your mind set to.
The end results may find you saying when you’ve’ gone as far as you need to, that it was, “very good”.
Everyone gainfully employed in honest wholesome activity and who puts forth productive effort is the working class! God sees it that way, shouldn’t we?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.