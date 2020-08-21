We are commanded to give to God what we owe him or is required by him. But too often we overlook that God instructs us to also give to Caesar, (The Government) what is owed Caesar. This is found in Scripture.
Matt 17:24-27 tells the story of Jesus paying a temple tax for himself and Peter. How they get the money is a miracle from Christ and I wish all my taxes could be handled in like manner. Read it for yourself. Forgive me for my slight envy. The principle here isn’t my envy, but that Jesus paid taxes.
The linchpin of this article is Matt 22:15-21. In V 17 Jesus was asked if it was right to pay the imperial tax, to which he submitted that Caesar’s image was on the money, (inferring rulership) therefore, pay the money owed to the authority. The currency used belonged to Caesar, so follow the rules.
1 Peter 2:13-17 and Romans 13:1-7 are used extensively by Teachers to remind us to obey the laws of our land, and consequently the authorities that govern those laws with the tax requirements. There must be some type of system of governance because society at every level needs to have order. But that begs the question, what if the government is out of order itself?
Proverbs 29:2 NIV says, “When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan.” It is dually acknowledged that God wants government for mankind for proper rule and order, but too often, mankind corrupts itself, and devolves into authoritarianism. So, what is owed to Caesar and what is owed to God?
In both areas I would say: Participation. Involvement. And while there are differences, they should overlap. Our allegiance to God should always come 1’st. If there is a law that we are being required to follow that expressly violated Gods law, then it must be resisted, or disobeyed civilly. Such as in some countries, renounce your faith in Christianity, or persecute any people’s groups.
We have dual citizenship, our Heavenly home and our Earthly home. We wait for the one and are sojourners in this life now. Never violate what God has said as we are citizens also of governing authorities. If we don’t like what we see in politics, we can vote, run for office, sign petitions, donate to causes, speak up, attend meetings.
Get informed. Listen to both sides of the issues. Read subject matter expert opinions, view it all against the backdrop of the convictions of your faith. It is not unchristian to participate in politics. If anything, it is a sign of your faith that your giving to Caesar what Caesar repeatedly asks, which is: Please be an informed voter.
Too many sits on the sidelines and complain about taxes, criminal laws, regulations, the infringement of rights, and don’t join in. If we are to be the salt of the Earth, we must be sprinkled into the cultural political mix. Thank God for Christian men and women who stood up like Martin Luther King Jr, William Wilberforce, the leaders of the suffrage movement, etc., to advance society in a more peaceful positive way.
We can debate all day long about the problems around us, but until the church stands up with the Grace of God for Caesar, Caesar will do what Caesar does without the Grace of God. That can only spell trouble and we should be trying to achieve the righteous rule of Prov 29:2 and avoid the alternative.
Do not confuse Patriotism with our walk with God. We are not better Christians because we love our country. Blind obedience to a political party or personality will not win us favor with the one who reigns supreme. Kingdoms come and kingdoms go, simply look at history. But God’s kingdom will always be.
Psalm 145:13 says that God’s kingdom is everlasting, or eternal, and that his rule will endure or keep going throughout generations or mankind’s existence. We are repeatedly advised by many scriptures to seek God’s kingdom first. While God rules in a personal and ultimate sense, he also encourages us to be involved in the here and now. Give to both God and Caesar.
