For a fuller account of the story relating to the Birth of Christ, one is always directed to Luke Ch2, Matt 1:18-25 and Matt Ch2. The reader can easily harmonize the account and see for themselves the associated drama and scope of reality. As history unfolded, bringing us to today, Christians and the spiritually sensitive celebrate Dec. 25 in recognition of the importance of Christ coming into our world for his mission and purpose.
The term Christmas is simply shortened verbiage for Christ Mass, meaning Mass on Christ’s day. Mass meaning a ritual or practice of readings, prayers, and various symbolic gestures by objects or words, all done ceremonially to celebrate the Eucharist.
The Eucharist word itself means Thanksgiving, but is meant to be a consistent commemoration of Jesus’ last supper, or what we commonly refer to as Communion, which Jesus said to do in remembrance of him. Luke 22:17-20. The Eucharist is symbolic of the Body and Blood of Christ. Many use some type of cracker/wafer and some type of drink, usually grape juice, to represent the Body and Blood of Christ.
This act, celebration, or ritual of spiritual gratitude is “thankful,” hence Eucharist. Christ originated this at the last supper. Christians in their various forms pay homage to this sacrificial act, sometimes monthly, but especially at Easter. Which brings us to what and how these back ends to Christmas today.
The celebrations, rituals, practices, or Mass, for Christmas today consist of varying elements, mainly the acknowledgement of the entrance of God into our world in human form, born as a baby. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2:11. (KJ) Specialized (worship) songs, nativities, readings, dinners, and such are distinguished as compared to other celebrations throughout the year.
How does your family, culture, group, church show respect and appreciation for Christ’s Mass? Some gather family and read the account of the birth, or entrance of Christ. Others have early service and prayers. Yet the centralized thought at the heart of all of Christmas remains the same: God brought us hope. This is the foundational and underlying spiritual truth.
Ultimately the human entrance of God becomes oriented to the sacrifice of God, and directed to the death of Christ. This plan was set in motion before the foundation of the world. And it was his reason for coming as a human to begin with. 1 Peter 1:19-20. We can legitimately say that Christ was “born to die.” He was sent to become a sacrifice.
He came to bring “good news,” which is what the word Gospel means. This was a missionary trip by God from heaven to earth. I hope the reader caught the part that God left Heaven. Gave up his throne and glory and lowered himself lower than his own creation.
Heb 2:9 NIV, “But we do see Jesus, who was made lower than the Angels for a little while, now crowned with glory and honor because he suffered death, so that by the grace of God he might taste death for everyone.”
What is not understood enough is the sacrifice of God himself, who left his place in Heaven to a manger in a stable. From shining glory to swaddling clothes. From the praises of angelic host to being held in a young woman’s arms. God’s love compelled him to do this. It’s his nature and who he is. I can’t explain a lot of things or questions, but the thing I can plainly defend is that almighty God himself left his exalted estate to come as a vulnerable infant, grow up as one of us, let himself be sacrificed on a cross, and rose from the dead, to become the way of forgiveness for us and reconciliation to him.
The most intriguing aspect of this is that no one forced him to. He didn’t have to; he wanted to. That is love defined. An argument can be made that no one else could accomplish his mission, but who could force God to do what he did? I can only imagine that kind of love. But I can celebrate it nonetheless at Christ’s Mass. Please visit trgardone.com.
