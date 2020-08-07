The Salt of the Earth, Matt 5:13. Person(s) of high moral character, decency and charity that keep society healthy due to their influence. Apple of my eye, Deut 32:10. Usually a person that someone holds in the highest regard with favorable commitment and fondness. Bite the dust, Psalms 72:9. A saying about the end of a person’s life or something that stops working.
Like a lamb led to the slaughter, Jere 11:19. Unaware or oblivious to the danger that will bring ruin. A hard defeat in competition. Tie a millstone around your neck, Matt 18:6. A warning or proclamation of impending doom or punishment. A Man (person) after my own heart, Acts 13:22. Recognition of someone who cares deeply about what you want and believe. Sharing the same likes.
Fight the good fight, 1 Tim 6:12. Doing the right thing despite the obstacles and opposition. Fire and Brimstone, Gen 19:24. The threat of harsh punishment and retribution. Go the extra mile, Matt 5:41. Going above the call of duty or requirements, beyond expectations.
Feet of Clay, Dan 2:31-33, someone slow to react or move about something. Character flaws. Sign of the times, Matt 16:3 Events that are observed indicative of current affairs, typically with negative connotations. Broken Heart, Psalms 34:18, Deep feelings of grief and heartache associated with loss of something highly valued like relationships.
Cross to bear, Matt 16:24. A difficult circumstance or issue that a person must endure or go through. Move mountains, Matt 17:20. To go up against or overcome the most challenging of problems, mainly by faith or perseverance. How the mighty have fallen, 2 Sam 1:25. An observation or exclamation of a person that has lost their high standing.
Give up the Ghost, Luke 23:28. To die, to breathe one’s last breath. The truth will set you free, John 8:32. Having the facts, or truthful knowledge, keeps us from harm and spiritual penalty. Better to give than receive, Acts 20:35. It is better for us to be charitable and unselfish than to be looking out for what we can from an ego centric manner.
A law to themselves, Romans 2:14. Those who resist or defy common accepted laws and behaviors because of rebellious attitudes and unrestrained actions. Spare the rod, spoil the child, Prov 13:24. An admonition to properly discipline children as an act of love so they understand limits, boundaries and develop proper social conduct, and moral restraint. For everything there is a season, Ecc 3:1. There is a time and place for everything as in actions.
Forbidden fruit, Gen 2:16-17. Anything that is forbidden and simultaneously wanted or desired. Put words in one’s mouth, 2 Samuel 14:3. Getting someone to speak for you. Or someone speaking for you that wasn’t permitted. Cast the 1’st stone, John 8:7. A challenge against overly critical attitudes and judgementalism.
The powers that be, Romans 13:11. Referring to whatever governing authorities or controlling factors. Wash your hands of the matter, Matt 27:24. To distance yourself from a hard situation, to be done with it and not be held accountable for whatever results. Ends of the Earth, Zech 9:10. To the furthest reaches of our world, going to the limits to overcome and prevail.
Sour grapes, Ezek 18:2. Someone who is upset, angry and disgruntled about losing out on what they wanted. Often becoming bitter. Put your house in order, 2 Kings 20:1 Usually concerning impending death, but also in preparation for a life that is in chaos and needing cleaned up. Pride comes before the fall, Prov 16:18 Being overconfident that leads to mistakes or problems. Often resulting in backfiring on the individual.
Twinkling of an eye, 1 Cor 15:52 Something that happened quickly. Weighed in the balance, Dan 5:27. Consideration of worth. Armageddon, Rev 16:16. A doomsday scenario of the end of the world, or a devastating loss, absolute destruction.
While there are many familiar sayings here for the average reader, these last 2 articles are by no means exhaustive. If you wish to find even more, I encourage you to pick up a Bible and see for yourself how many phrases from the Bible are in our everyday language. Blessings
