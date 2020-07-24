Have you ever wondered where some popular sayings come from? My next 2 articles will focus on sayings and phrases that we commonly use that have their origins from the Bible. They are in no order, so here goes.
What God has joined together, let no one separate. Matt 19:6 An admonition that marriage is to be permanent and to be safeguarded against division. You will reap what you sow Gal 6:7 Our choices and decisions have consequences both positive and negative. The blind leading the blind. Matt 15:14 People who don’t know what their doing leading other people heading to disaster.
Being a brother’s keeper Gen 4:9. Being responsible and helpful to those you’re in contact with. The writing is on the wall Daniel 5:5-6 A foregone conclusion about unfolding events or happenings. The eleventh hour. Matt 20:6 At the last moment or a late timeframe.
You of little faith Luke 12:28 A response to someone who has doubt about something getting done. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Gen 3:19 Mainly a reference at funerals relating to man’s death. See eye to eye. Isaiah 52:8 That there is complete agreement and understanding between parties.
A house divided can not stand Mark 3:25 A people or institution can not survive intact with disunity, especially about big picture issues. An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth Exod 21:23-25 A basis for comparable punishment for the harm caused. A measure of justice. The love of money is the root of all evil. 1 Tim 6:10 Greed and selfishness is the causation of evil actions and behavior.
Many are called, but few are chosen. Matt 22:14 only the few who have proven themselves can move forward. Man does not live on bread alone. Matt 4:4 There is more to life than material things. Nothing but skin and bones. Job 19:20 Referencing someone who is remarkedly thin, whether healthy or not.
Drop in the bucket. Isaiah 40:15 By comparison, not much at all. Almost inconsequential in relationship to the total. Can a leopard change its spots? Jere 13:23 That some people cannot and will not change, usually associated with bad behavior comparisons. The straight and narrow. Matt 7:14 Taking a path or choice that is accurate or righteous.
It’s a labor of love. 1 Thess 1:3 A work or involvement that demands energy but is its own reward. Rise and shine. Isaiah 60:1 Getting up and ready for the day or show yourself prosperous and accomplished. Letter of the law. 2 Cor 3:6 Referring and abiding by the most exacting standard with no deviation whatsoever.
Wolves in sheep’s clothing. Matt 7:15 People who are deceitful and vicious but act like their friendly and harmless. At wits end. Psalm 107:27 Someone who is at the end of their emotional and intellectual energy. All thoughts and consideration are dead ends. Scapegoat. Lev 16:10 Someone who is the fall guy. The person who gets or takes the blame as guilty.
The root of the matter. Job 19:28 Getting to the original cause or reason for something. The starting point. Fall from Grace. Gal 5:4 To no longer be in favor, or to have dramatically collapsed from a previous high or position. He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword. Matt 26:52 Those who want to live by violence will find themselves as victims of the same.
Let there be light. Gen 1:3 Someone’s exclamation about needing some light when its’ dark or getting light in darkness. Fall by the wayside. Matt 13:4 When something gets inadvertently lost because of inattention or lack of priorities. When we quit doing an activity due to lost interest. The kiss of death. Matt 26:48-50 Something, usually a deciding factor that brings about ruin or the ending of relationships, experiences, or actions.
There’s nothing new under the sun. Ecc 1:9 In principle or practice, life offers the same. A little birdie told me Ecc 10:20 Not revealing where you got information. Keeping the source of information confidential. Baptism of fire. Luke 3:16 A reference towards those that have proved themselves through the most difficult of experiences and circumstances.
