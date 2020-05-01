Without a doubt, there is a huge demand for performances and productions that envelop conspiracies, intrigue and drama. And there is an adage that says, “Fact can be stranger than fiction.” The Bible records an abundance of plotting and machinations. I am going to give what will be a very limited list of these things for the reader to cozy up to, read for themselves and to be factually informed.
In Gen 3:1-15, we are informed of the story of Adam and Eve and how the Serpent conspired to deceive them into disobeying God by eating of a forbidden fruit with the false promise that they would be like God and God was holding back on them. Which led the couple into tragic consequences for not just them, but also for the rest of humanity to follow.
We see in Luke 10:18, Eph 6:12, 1 Peter 5:8-9, Rev 2:13, Rev 12:7-9 where Satan rebels against God and causes the downfall of 1/3 the Angels with him setting up spiritual warfare between Good and Evil with humans targeted by Satan and his minions.
In Gen 4:1-6, Cain succeeds in his plot to kill Abel due to his jealousy, even after God warns him do right and control himself. It led to Cain becoming an outcast and driven from God’s presence.
Isaac was to pass on the firstborn blessing to Esau but Isaac’s wife Rebekah schemes with his younger brother Jacob for Jacob to deceive Isaac into thinking he was Esau and get the blessing instead. The plan works but then Esau driven with rage decides to kill Jacob, so Rebekah sends Jacob away. Found in Gen 27:1-45
There are few stories more heartbreaking than Samson’s. Raised up to be a Deliverer for the Nation of Israel, he had many lapses of judgement. One of which was his choice in women. Delilah schemed with her people to find out the secret of his strength. When he finally yielded because of her relentless nagging, she betrayed him and informed his enemies. He was then captured, eyes gouged out, taken to prison and mocked. This account can be found in Judges 16:4-21.
In 2 Sam 11:1-27, 12:1-25, King David driven by lust for Bathsheba, designs a plan to have her husband killed on the front lines of battle so he could hide his adultery with her. The plan worked except God confronted and punished him for this wickedness.
The whole book of Esther exposes high intrigue in King Xerxes court. The kings top guy Haman: conspires to have all the Jews killed because of his hatred for Mordecai. But unbeknownst to him was that Queen Esther was a Jew. They expose Haman for his wickedness and the tables get turned. This is the stuff movies are made of, and, has been.
A children’s favorite seems to be Daniel in the lion’s den as described in Daniel chapter 6. Daniel was planned for destruction by jealous enemies, but God protected him supernaturally to which the King then has the conspirators take his place with consequent results.
Mark 6:17-29 and Matt 14: 3-12 both give the account of how Salome’s mother (Herodias) conspires to have John the Baptist beheaded because of her resentment that he publicized and rebuked her affair with King Herod. They take advantage of Herod’s drunken state to make it happen.
There were Multiple conspiracies to plot and kill Jesus, found in Matt 2:16, when he was just a “baby” to John 11:45-57, to the plotting to kill him because of his miracles and the people going over to him. Matt 26:1-5,20-25, 57-68, and 27:20. The other Gospels support this narrative.
In Acts 23:12-35, a plot to kill Paul was found out and his assassination was avoided
As read in Rev 20:1-3 and 7-10, Satan rebels and deceives the nations in future events not just to their detriment, but to their destruction.
While you can find other stories that reveal conspiracies, intrigue and drama in and out of the Bible, I am reminded of someone who is never caught off guard. Psalm 37:12-13 NIV , “ The wicked plot against the righteous and gnash their teeth at them: 13 but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.