CORRECTS TO SMITHSONIAN AMERICAN ART MUSEUM, INSTEAD OF NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY FILE - Historian and author David McCullough poses with art by George Catlin, one of the artists featured in his new book, "The Greater Journey," at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, in Washington, on May 13, 2011. McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lovingly crafted narratives on subjects ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to Presidents John Adams and Harry Truman made him among the most popular and influential historians of his time, died Sunday in Hingham, Massachusetts. He was 89.

David McCullough, who died Aug. 7 at the age of 89, claimed to be a writer first, a historian second. A native of Pittsburgh (the 16th Street Bridge was renamed in his honor in 2013), McCullough was a master of the English language, as he demonstrated in a series of best-selling books, beginning with “The Johnstown Flood” in 1968.

