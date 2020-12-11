We all recognize that believing in God is easy when things are going OK in our lives and that commitment that requires no sacrifice may not actually be commitment but tolerance instead. How many of us have said that we would do whatever God asks us to do and follow but close off our spiritual ears when the whispers in our soul look to lead us into unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory.
Here are some examples of people who paid a price for faith that runs deep. Father Abraham was asked of God to leave his home in Ur of the Chaldees, travel to a promised land that was far off. All he had to go on was God’s command to simply gather up and hit the road. God revealed to him the land he was promised, yet, he wouldn’t physically attain it during his own lifetime.
God’s promises included that he would make him a father to many nations and have many descendants. Gen 12:1-9. What Abraham had to look forward to would mainly benefit his generations to follow. How many of us have the foresight to go where God wants us to and the promised realization would manifest after we are gone?
Moses was another character who God raised up to be a deliverer. Moses had hesitation but ultimately went and became one of the greatest examples of someone relying on God. Moses had one upfront command which was to keep insisting that Pharaoh let God’s people go. Exodus 3. Sometimes God wants one great consistent thing from you, which brings about tremendous freedom for others.
(King) David wrote many of the Psalms. Famously Psalm 23. But before that David persevered in being a shepherd fighting off wild animals and then his dramatic face off with Goliath.1 Sam 17:32-51. David’s faith in that battle should be an example to all of us about faith. V 45-47. Do we commit our valleys and battles to God?
Can anyone miss using Job as a bellwether for having faith in adversity? Or Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the fiery furnace Daniel Ch 3. Or Daniel in the lion’s den Daniel Ch 6.
Even after being in prison and facing persecution, Peter proclaimed the Word of God boldly. Acts 5: 17-32. Sometimes we must take a stand for God in the face of discrimination and mistreatment. Stephen realized this and became the first martyr of the church. Acts Ch 7. Does our faith run deep enough to stand firm with the truth if it means paying with our lives?
Hebrews Ch 11 is quintessential for its faith dialogue. Perhaps most telling is the bad things that happened to people of faith v 35B-37, but V38A says, “the world was not worthy of them.” Because the trust they exhibited in God was priceless and immeasurable by comparison.
John was on the Isle of Patmos in exile for his beliefs. Rev 1:9, “I, John, your brother and companion in the suffering and kingdom and patient endurance that are ours in Jesus, was on the Island of Patmos because of the word of God and the testimony of Jesus.” Here was a person in dank solitude who received the whole book of Revelation.
Sometimes when we are in our worst spots in life, God wants to make known to us truth that profits our spiritual health. And the words that are given can be used to bless others. We have biblical examples of those with exceptional faith, yet most churches would have people who have modeled great resolution and long-suffering in their personal adversity. Individuals who have been and are going through grueling circumstances.
We pray that if God won’t take us out of the storm, that he will see us through it. Can hardships be defined as a rite of passage for building faith? “Without faith it is impossible to please God.” Heb 11:6, “Because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”
What is the believing and seeking we are doing? Is our faith journey one of tolerance or commitment? When things get deep, does our faith get deeper? Isaiah 43:2, “When you go through the deep waters, I will be with you.”
