The evidence is pointed out in Colossians 1:16-17 that God created all things invisible and visible and that all things are held together by him, for him. That God is the supporting life force of all that is. Gen 8:22 promises the provision of seasons as long as Earth exists. God implemented the pattern of planets, stars, and moons for his pleasure and gave us water, air, and gravity with the exact orbit and axis rotation of Earth for life to prosper as we know it.
God has his watchful eye over his creation and is sovereign as a ruler and authoritative benefactor. The legitimate question goes out, “If God is in control, why do bad things happen?” Let’s define bad things as is commonly understood in the current reader’s culture. Why car accidents, famine, disease, child abuse, war, human trafficking, broken homes, gun violence, natural disasters, etc.
Please follow the logic: How many people drink and drive? How many commits road rage because of impatience? How many drives irresponsibly in bad weather conditions and distracted driving habits? Most famine in the world can be traced to manmade conditions. When land is stripped of vegetation or overused and topsoil is deleted, or war breaks out and farmers and delivery drivers are killed. As grocery stores are bombed out along with bridges, docks, and roads, transportation for food, medicines and essential life items are denied for the populace.
War against mankind is generated by mankind. Over religious beliefs, political ideology, territorial greed, and lust for power. People abuse people because of their inability or refusal to deal with the frustrations of life. Or because of inherent evil that feels it will get away with something.
Disease has many causal factors. Genetics, smoking, drug abuse, high-risk lifestyles, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol intake, stress issues, environmental pollution, etc. While some factors we can’t control, much could be avoided or mitigated by simple choices. Decisions to pull a trigger must be made by the human holding the gun.
Greed and racism have victimized humanity as much as anything across the whole scope of existence. How many bad things occur in the average lifespan of each person? Most bad things, problems, and situations are symptoms. Here is a reality check: We cause most of our problems or they’re caused by someone else.
In Gen 3:17, we are informed that Adam’s sin sparked a real problem for us. Romans 8:20 says that sin itself entered the world, and all the people in it. Natural disasters need to be renamed unnatural disasters, considering these two scriptures and Rom 5:12, which reiterates our dilemma. Be advised, a fallen world will exhibit signs of itself.
God created mankind with freewill. The ability to choose of his own accord. God warned Adam and Eve, and they disobeyed God, consequently, sin came in and its resultant effects. God has been warning mankind since creation and gave us the 10 commandments (Exod 20 and Deut 5) as a blueprint for healthy living and societal order. When we disobey, you shall not covet, or be greedy, how can we expect to avoid the reaping?
God’s rules were meant to protect us from ourselves and each other. Consider if mankind would simply obey, thou shalt not kill or commit adultery, the pain and misery index would be manifestly reduced. Disobedience to God always brings dysfunction to mankind. We complain about God during suffering, but how many of us look inward, at ourselves and fellow travelers? As if we suppose perfection in an imperfect world.
As history records it, God has intervened. He came to Earth as one of us, led a sinless life, went to the cross and gave up his life to become a substitute sacrifice on behalf of those who believe in him, rose from the dead, ascended to God, and sent his Holy Spirit to live inside us. What more can we ask?
Then he gave us the Bible as our authoritative rule for faith and living, access to God by prayer in Jesus’ name, and the Holy Spirit as helper and counselor. I think God has done something about bad things. The bigger question is, is God in control of you?
