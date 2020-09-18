As the years wear on, I have made the truthful and accurate observation that for almost all people on this planet, life is more difficult than not. Each day, week, month, year, brings with it lots of frustration, grief, turbulence and regrets than general happiness, comfort and wholesome pleasure.
My reference isn’t buttressed by selfishness, greed, or immaturity by the individual, but certainly the individual and groups can be and are victimized by those negative traits. Think about how many oppressed people groups there are across the world simply because of hate. Or greed.
In too many countries and our world history, man’s inhumanity to man seems to know no bounds with killings, rapes, slavery, purposeful discrimination, caste systems, with no remedial pathways for justice. Economic burdens that leave out any hope of upward mobility. Wars propagated and continued by aggressors, who show no mercy, and have utter disregard over the suffering in their bloodlust for power and conquest.
Like politics, all suffering and pain is local. Consider in some cities the murder/crime rate, and it becomes painfully obvious that those citizens are directly affected and if not directly wronged, they still live in fear because of all the violence surrounding them. How to raise normal children in dysfunctional school systems and neighborhoods where crime isn’t just tolerated but even celebrated?
These things mentioned are genres of misery. But so is disease and abuse. The tragic incidences of human trafficking, especially as it involves children, can only take one’s breath away. Domestic abuse is a spiritual pandemic across many cultures. Addictions of every sort are interwoven through all societies.
Think of all the people you have known that succumbed to any variety of disease/illness. How long some suffer in the throes of cancer? Others finally finding their end because of diabetes, emphysema, blood disorders or other malignancies. Multitudes die each year in accidents: Fires, vehicle crashes, drownings, falling off something, etc.
Not to mention office politics, sibling rivalries, bullies, financial strains, marriage problems, unexpected car and house repairs, bad landlords, mean supervisors, lazy workers, burning dinner, whiny fighting children, elderly (grand)parents that need looked after, inferior products, rising taxes, getting the flu, pulled muscles, and the list goes on of every type of inconvenience and additional burdens. Sometimes life just sucks.
The casual reader is thinking about what a dark and dreary picture just written about man’s journey through this passing. But one fact remains: Life goes on. We keep living. We keep loving. We keep moving. The seconds turn into days, and the days turn into years, and life goes on.
I stand by my assertion that overall; most people have more negative than positive in this life. But how do we handle it? Studies have shown that people who have Faith are more positive, have better attitudes and roll with whatever life serves them. Jesus said we would have trouble in this world. John 16:33 What transcends our problems? Spiritual hope!
Knowing that God is with us. God has promised to never leave us or forsake us, Heb 13:5 and Deut 31:6. Psalm 46:1 reminds us that God is an ever-present help in our times of trouble. And perhaps most importantly is that after Death Christ promises life so that the great unknown can be known. John 14:1-4. To where he is preparing a place for those that believe in him.
It seems almost incongruent to watch people suffer who have no Faith. Or spiritual reality to help carry them through their valleys. If your life has been devoid of hard drama, consider yourself blessed above most. Yet practically everyone loses loved ones, suffer some type of physical malady, and deal with negative people in their travel path of life.
It’s been acknowledged that attitude is everything. Sometimes, it’s the only thing. This life has many hardships, heartaches, problems, trials and tribulations, and yes, many laughs, celebrations, and enjoyable pursuits.
But in the balance, looking at the average citizen of the world, it seems unbalanced towards the undesirable elements. I also have made the truthful and accurate observation that to bring that unbalance into an affirmative life view, having God makes the difference. Again: Read John 16:33. He has overcome the world.
