A milestone is an event that means something has been achieved or changed. According to my records this is my 100th published article with the Greene County Messenger. It has been and continues to be a blessing for me and hopefully for any thoughtful readers. But that got me to thinking about milestones and hence this article.
I would imagine perhaps that the most cherished milestones for most are when babies start to coo and smile at our promptings. As they progress to crawling, then pulling themselves up, and finally maneuver into that awkward walking phase with giggles and excitement, each accomplishment is meant with ecstatic approval and excited reporting of every advancement. Watching and recording all the speech advancements, physical growth, and progression into life is what each generation celebrates.
Birthdays are milestones. Most go with 1, 10, 13, 16, 18, 21, 30 and each decade after that until the signature 60. Let alone if someone attains to 100 years of age. Weddings are momentous not necessarily for any extravagance, but because of their historic meaning. With that, anniversaries have their own signature events as 1, 5, 10, 25, and 50 years of marriage being notable occasions.
Graduations from schoolings whether elementary or college, trade accomplishments, specialized degrees, sports records being broken, awards ceremonies recognizing the distinct endeavors that someone succeeded in. People climb mountains, run marathons, write books, learn musical instruments, start businesses, build their own home, get promotions, and the list of feats and successes adds to the commendable milestones.
Hall of fame inductions identify the recipient’s contributions and successes. Citizens awards do the same. Medal of honor for uncommon bravery, first place trophies, winning pageants, and the symbols representing historic milestone markers are presented accordingly.
There are other milestones that are not commonly recognized but every bit as important and relevant. The person who can say I’m clean in their fight against addictions after 30 days, 3 months, 1 year. The people who take their first steps after a paralyzing incident or combat injuries or learn to use their new artificial limbs with reasonable effect. And the patient hearing that after testing they are declared clear and can have some breathing room from the debilitating disease that threatened their life.
I’m certain that the reader can identify with these examples and have other thoughts that would contribute to the subject of milestones. For many, there are religious milestones to be attained also. Such as reading their Bible through in a year. Various reading assignments are available to the interested. A real struggle for most is the dedication of daily prayer, let alone any type of fasting that may be involved.
Becoming a member of a church is a real commitment, or milestone. Its joining with others for a common belief that is sincerely held. Some have catechisms, others membership classes, so the potential member can make an informed decision. Becoming a church member is making a spiritual identity statement with that church/denomination.
Another spiritual milestone is Water Baptism. In its essence, it is usually a public declaration or confession of your exclusive faith in Jesus Christ. It typically is performed with complete immersion under water signifying you have gone under, or died to the old life (sinful nature), and are now risen/rising up into a new life with Christ as you go down, and then up out of the water.
When does one become a Christian? For some who grow up in the church with a religious upbringing, it may be something that you just “grew” into as you believed along the way. It may not have been a moment in time that you can point to, but what about someone who is uncertain about where they are with God? At any point in time a person can ask God for forgiveness and ask Jesus Christ to be their Lord and Savior.
You only must believe and have faith that he is who he said he is. With that asking, believing and confession, with sincerity and trust in God, that moment becomes your spiritual milestone in becoming a child of God. That is the most important milestone in anyone’s life. Romans 10:13 NIV, “For, everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”
