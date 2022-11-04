Classroom

Newly released numbers are showing how much ground children have lost academically due to COVID-19.The numbers are rolling in now about how much ground our kids have lost academically due to COVID-19, and they are not good.

The numbers are rolling in now about how much ground our kids have lost academically due to COVID-19, and they are very bad. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known informally as "the nation's report card," has released the results of its latest large survey of fourth and eighth graders in reading and math. Reading scores declined in half of the states in the country, and in math, well, as Education Week put it, the 2022 NAEP scores showed the "biggest drop in ... performance in 4th and 8th grades since the testing program began in 1990," resulting in two decades' worth of progress being nearly wiped out.

