So much has been written about first love. Romance novels, movies, and poetic literature have depictions of one’s first serious romantic relationships. Or the idea that the one you are to be with the most should be at the top of the amorous feelings and consequently called, “first love.” While mankind across our world recognizes this human-to-human connection, what does God say and how does he feel about first love between us and him?
Rev 2:4-5 explicitly states that God’s children are to have a first love relationship, attitude and commitment to God. Also, Deut 6:5 reminds us of the overarching priority we should have and that is to love God with everything, with your being’s being. And highlights of that recognition are the first four commandments: Deut 5:7-12.
The fear and the love of God have one word in common: priority. Why do you do what you do? Why do you say what you say and how you say it? What makes, influences, and drives you in your actions, desires, and efforts? Why don’t you do or say some things? What is the underlying motivation, foundation and attitude of your life?
Is it God? And the reason he gives in his word? Is the reason God gives, the No. 1 reason you live by? Can you say, because God…...? There is an allegiance to morality and righteousness that coincides with God’s morality and righteousness, yet there is no true allegiance, loyalty, or love to God himself.
Consider businesspeople: Do they do the right thing in business because the law will penalize them for infractions, or they lose business by bad reputations, or do they recognize first that God hates dishonest scales (dealings). Prov 11:1, Prov 20:23 and the love of money is a root, a beginning, and if it is the priority, it will lead to all kinds of evil. 1 Tim 6:10. Remember saints, before we are capitalists, we are Christians! Do good for God, not for greed.
The first response, reaction, and correlation to our determinations should be God-based. That is first love toward him, and his outlook also. “If you love me, you will keep my commandments, obey me, keep my word,” various translations of John 14:15A.
How about marriage fidelity? Why don’t people commit adultery? Is it because if they get caught the price would be to lose the house, part ways with money, lose some social status, or is the principal reason centered around “Thou shalt not commit adultery! Exodus 20:14, or the admonitions in Prov 5:19 and 2:17-18 to be satisfied with your wife and not to be led astray by others? Does God’s word have any factor in crucial judgements?
Why do we go to church? To make people connections? To be seen in a good light? Because that’s where my family goes? Nothing wrong in those considerations by themselves, but is our main thought because God wants us to be in community with other believers and have a pastor for moral and doctrinal accountability? Heb 10:25 encourages us to worship together.
What is the purpose of prayer? To consume answers on our lusts and desires? Or do I seek God’s will in my life? Are my devotions out of habit or guilty obligation, or because I understand intuitively that God’s word is good for the health of my soul? And praying the scripture builds me up spiritually.
My monetary giving should be reflective of a cheerful heart to build up God’s work and kingdom, not to curry favor with church leadership and get my way in decision making. I want the promised rain in due season in “my land” so I can gather in an abundance of gratitude and grace. But I have to love him with everything, sold out, no holding back or second-hand emotion. Deut 11:33.
What is our first reason for our being? That is your first love. God wants sincerity and truthfulness towards him. This isn’t about having problems, doubts, hurts or setbacks. It’s about making a renewal or recommitment to God in whatever area is needed. Is he first in everything? If not, then remember, go back to your first love. Please visit trgardone.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.