I have had several dialogues recently with different people about the Biblical topics of gossip, slander and bearing false witness and how they relate to social media postings. Here are the combined concerns and my basic responses.
In engaging in “conversations”, one thought centered on at what point are we participating in gossip. My response is that scripturally speaking, gossip means to betray a trust or confidence. The Hebrew word for gossip in the Old Testament meant one who reveals secrets. Prov 20:19 NIV, “A gossip betrays a confidence; so, avoid anyone who talks too much.” Generally, gossips are jealous, want to endear themselves to who will hear salacious or damaging inside personal info about others, and want to use the confidences they have, to build up their own egos.
Exodus 20:16 KJ the 9’th Commandment says, “Thou shalt not bear false witness (Testimony) against thy neighbor.” To be accurate without splitting too many hairs, the explanation on, “false witness” is lying against someone with the intent of injuring their reputation, character or cause. This is mainly in the context of a courtroom atmosphere. Consider the efforts of the Pharisees trying to find false witnesses to set up Jesus for a guilty conviction. See Mark 14:55-61.
Slander is more comprehensive because it covers a broader area. Essentially is means what it says, to purposefully with malice, damage someone’s reputation or character. Slander can be present in “bearing false witness.” Both are different aspects of lying. Gossiping may be truthful but still causes harm. All 3 are wrong and injurious to the person(s) they are directed towards.
What obligations or restraints should we exercise in social media postings? Especially when something is controversial and contains the descriptive element: conspiracy. Accusations abound and hyperbole rules many postings. Should we never engage until something is “proven”? Some hold back because they are afraid to be on the wrong side of truth, while others blindly post anything that fits their narrative.
Let’s be obvious about something, the political divides will never end and to take sides on issues is not wrong, it is your opinion or position and in our Constitutional Republic you still have that right. If you have a conviction about something, then take part of your own free will.
While satire, jokes, sarcasm, and parody can promote a point of view, take them at face value for what they are.
Posting is a form of communicating your mind or contributing to the discussions. A lot of controversial postings involves speaking/ portraying pieces of evidence that patched together may lead to truth. Or to rebut the claims of others that are suspicious at least. To speak out increases awareness and pushes for the truth to come out.
To point out truthfully hypocrisy, double standards, inconsistencies, and conflicts of interest is not slander. It is evidentiary. Perhaps, someone promoting a product that has a financial interest in the product. Highlighting (suspect) corruption is holding people accountable. Explain yourself! While there should be a refrain from false accusations, we also have a civic and moral duty to point out (the appearance of) evil. John the Baptist lost his life for speaking out against the moral corruption in the governing authorities.
While we should obey the governing authorities as a guiding rule, Romans 13:1-7, what happens when the wicked rule? The people groan Prov 29:2. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing: Attributed to Edmund Burke.
Ecc 3 informs us of a time for many things, including a time to be silent and a time to speak. V7B We each should be guided by our own convictions of that time and issue(s). We should speak out on what is important to us, our faith, and our country.
Admittedly Facebook /social media does not lend itself to great educational conversation but certainly affords opportunity to get some voice heard as a hopeful set up to increase the awareness levels.
What’s needed is a cross between of the Men of Issachar who prophetically and naturally understand the times and what their country should do, (1 Chron 12:32A) and the Bereans (Acts 17:11) who weighed things against scripture and were considered of more noble character because of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.