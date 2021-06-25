What is RCA? It is the process of identifying the root causes of problems and issues for future mitigation and prevention solutions. It’s going upstream, tracing beginnings or origins of what went wrong to keep them from happening again. This is effective for businesses, accident investigations, and cost-benefit approaches.
The application of this methodology as it concerns human behavior has two main divisive camps of thought. One is that mankind can be perfected by treating recognized societal ills, and the other is that mankind is born with a sinful nature and that we are inherently inclined to do bad things. The regular argument is that children don’t have to be taught to be bad; they must be taught to do good, with temper tantrums and selfishness being the witness.
It is the age-old question that divides philosophy, church, social scientists, etc.: Is man born, or made “bad?” Is man born bad? With evil intent in his heart from birth? As it is said, with a sinful nature. As in, within himself. Or are the sinful, evil, bad things that we do the result of our upbringing? Societal and cultural influences?
But if we are made, or influenced by outside factors to be bad/evil, what criteria is used to determine what is bad? Or evil? Who determines what is right or wrong? What criteria or standards are applied to recognize behavior as good or evil? What definition(s) would define these values, and who would set those benchmarks or dividing lines?
If the cause of evil is societal, then who or what of society determines that root cause since every individual may be influenced differently to various ends of evil behavior or actions? Societies/cultures had practices and customs that many today would find reprehensible, let alone illegal. Slavery, human sacrifice, caste systems, gas chambers, torture, apartheid, etc., were not only practiced, but were considered the norm across many societies spanning all history.
Some believe that man can be perfected. What yardstick would be utilized to proclaim that man has arrived to that ideal? Throughout history we have tried to establish the utopia. But how can you establish that pinnacle when many think differently, for whatever reasons? Even humanists disagree on the means to the end, which can’t be realistically defined except as some elusive goal.
If you were made/influenced improperly, the questions go out, what is improper? By whom, how, and who decides who, what, and how proper correction will happen? Some believe that forced groupthink would inaugurate a new age if only we all believed or were forced to comply with living out a commonality of life.
However, the question of evil’s origins viewpoint is a demarcation point. It’s a fork in the road travel path. The account of how death, evil and the sinful nature origins is found in the Bible in Genesis 3. It is reinforced throughout scripture. Most notable Romans 5:12 informs us that “sin entered the world by one man.” God teaches we are not perfect, Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
With that: Romans 3:10, “As it is written, There is no one righteous, not even one.” The understanding is we are born bad, cannot become good and need to become a new people spiritually. 2 Cor 5:17, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come. The old has gone, the new is here!” Even with God in us as a new creation, we are imperfect. 1 John 1:8, “if we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us.” And the struggle is ongoing as Paul lamented in Romans 7:16-25 about trying to do good, and failing, and confessing that it would be Christ who rescues him/us from the dilemma.
No one can save themselves, let alone build an earthly paradise. Mankind keeps trying to have utopia but always falls devastatingly short. Consider Babylon, world governments, dictators, communism. We always bring ourselves to some type of disruption or ruin in the pursuit of peace, happiness, and unity.
When examined, the question of the origins of evil and the answers to it, are apparent. What say you?
