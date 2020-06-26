There have been lots of communication during recent times about, “Social Distancing.” Which in a nutshell is to keep yourself about 6Ft apart from another person preferably wearing a mask in the effort to cut back on communicable disease, namely COVID-19. And to stay at home to avoid unnecessary exposure to infected people. Which potentially could lead to infecting our most vulnerable at-risk population.
Much consternation and support has simultaneously been expressed over these guidelines, rules and executive orders. The practice of this intent has proven to be controversial. Accusations from supporters and detractors are at odds as some want the extra precautions from these intended measures and others believe they are overblown and unwarranted considering the overall societal risk.
While social distancing is now part of our lexicon, it has surprising parallels with similar rationale that I will term for this article, “Spiritual Distancing.” Which means taking measures to keep ourselves from being spiritually infected by things that could damage our spiritual well-being, and by consequence others. Here are some distancing scriptures.
Psalm 1:1 NIV “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers” Don’t walk, stand or sit! Keep your distance from certain types. There are individuals and groups where participation with them is forbidden because of their inherent nature.
1 Thess 5:22 KJ, “Abstain from all appearance of evil.” Something else to stay away from. Even suspect activity is to be shunned. The evil itself isn’t just to be dodged, but the presence or representation of it in your life should not be apparent.
Gal 5:9 NIV “A little yeast works through the whole batch of dough.” Don’t let things get started that will ruin or contaminate what otherwise would be acceptable or usable. How good is a person if they have been compromised to the point of worthlessness? This proves how things can subtly get integrated into your life.
1 Cor 15:33 NIV “Do not be misled: “Bad company corrupts good company.” We must practice separation and detachment from the influence of those that would take away from our spiritual wellness. This reveals that we can be of an upright disposition yet still find the waters muddied as it is stirred by damaging associations. We will find ourselves worse for it.
We must quarantine our minds and keep ourselves sanitized. We are in the world but not of the world references in the Bible remind us of the distance we have as we live out these lives. While social distancing physically compared to spiritually is not exactly an apple to apples comparison, the similarities are certainly close enough to warrant the assessment.
Thou shalt not is essentially how 8 out of the 10 commandments in Deut 5 start. Shall not is distancing. Something not to do is something to stay away from or is forbidden. Do not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil in Gen 2:17 was commanded to keep away from for obvious all-around health issues, short and long term.
The thoughts among Christians who disagree on the degree of spiritual distancing is strikingly like the disagreement about social distancing. What precautions? For how long? How many things, how much to “sanitize”? Etc. At what point are we overreacting? Are we doing enough? What about the more addictive or vulnerable parts of our Christian community who could get seriously damaged by getting too close and then contaminated by harmful things to their souls? Consider 1 Cor chapters 8 and 9.
Prov 7 and Prov 6:20-35 Both instruct not to venture into adulteress territory. Probably the most damaging type of moral failing that has laid waste to countless relationships. If only the heart would have kept itself distant from a wandering eye?
But there is one distancing that should be overcome. That is separation from God. Jesus says in Rev 3:20 NIV, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.” God doesn’t want any distance between us and him. How about you?
