As I observe our society, it seems as if there has been a serious uptick in using the word “family.” It is used to bring about a sense of belonging, familiarity and loyalty. Businesses now employ this term to enhance employee fidelity. I could digress that most people do not feel like their employer is “family,” however, the play is especially made by big business to promote a caring image with the public.
Both public and private schools utilize the “we are family” phrase to keep peaceful fraternity among the student population at large. As corporations, schools and various group structures embrace this personal and private expression, the domestic truth of family too often degenerates into sloganeering.
There can be different connotations or imagery of what it means to be family. How about the, black sheep of the family? Or family hierarchy, or family bloodlines? People are doing DNA testing to determine genetic history in people groups. Who you are and where you came from and belong is inherently important to many.
Can we honestly say that we get along well with all family members, immediate or extended? Every family unit will experience good and bad times, from birthdays, anniversaries and graduations, to illnesses, arguments and rivalries. All families, no matter their size or relational makeup, travel into family drama territory.
The Bible is no stranger to the truth of family problems. Sibling jealousy and rivalry abounds with Cain and Abel, Ishmael and Isaac, Jacob and Esau, Joseph and his brothers, Moses with Aaron and Miriam, David and his brothers, the prodigal son and older brother and even Jesus and his brothers.
Marriage relationships with revealed struggles at times would include Adam and Eve, Abraham and Sara, Isaac and Rebekah, Jacob and Leah, Potipher and his wife, Moses and Zipporah and David and Michal. Parent and child relationships that went through great complications would include many of these names mentioned. Yet God was with his people no matter what.
Family issues are nothing new, at home or in the church. Scripture affirms believers to be family, as expressed in the beginning of most of the Epistles, as brothers and sisters and many mentions of family relationship terms throughout the New Testament.
All NIV John 1:12-13, “Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, v13 children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.
Romans 8:15-16, “The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you fear again: rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry. “Abba, Father.” V16 The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children.
Eph1:5, “He predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will.”
Gal 4:6-7, “Because you are his sons, God sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, the Spirit who calls out, Abba, Father. V7 So you are no longer a slave, but God’s child, and since you are his child, God has made you an heir.”
You could add in many more verses to prove that we are family, as children of God, brothers and sisters. You could also add in all the problems inside this family throughout scripture. Or simply look at the history of, “The Church” or examine your local church and the people in it. But every family has their ups and downs. Some simple, others more intense.
But even though families have issues doesn’t mean you’re not family. You get through it by forgiveness, understanding, love and the realization that none of us are perfect and we are all dysfunctional at some level. That’s why we need to love, forgive and prefer one another.
And at whatever point in time, for whatever circumstances, issues and situations, we can look forward to the future with hope, devotion, care and confidence that in everything, we are family, despite the family drama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.