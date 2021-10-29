I am always impressed by how much planning, effort and organizing, shall I say, work, that goes into preparing for a vacation. Especially if that vacation entails any great traveling distances. Plus entering excursions and activities at whatever destination. The anticipation builds as one waits to be set free from the grind of their daily existence, to enjoy the benefits of relaxation and repose.
That sounds like a setup for a joke since it seems that most people take a vacation and come back more tired, worn- out and sometimes, stressed, than before they left! The monetary expenses incurred from most getaways seem to tax, (no pun intended) and strain budgets not acclimated to the high cost of fun. While we love to take pictures, get memorabilia, post on social media sights and sounds, the reality is that taking a break can be energy-draining.
It’s almost like we need to take a vacation after the vacation and decompress and unwind, especially if we engaged in a heavy schedule. Or we took little ones who demand so much attention. In some cases, we can’t wait to get back to work because of how much labor our time off necessitated.
Vacations aside, throughout our day or week, how many of us would appreciate a nice nap during the day. Getting enough sleep is imperative for healthy body and mind. Lack of sleep has been compared to alcohol-induced impairment. Too often we brag about our hurried lifestyle and frazzled calendar schedule. Perhaps slowing down would be prescriptive for a healthier you? Taking a break slows the corrosive momentum that a hectic existence brings.
But what do you do during that break, or slowing-down period? Do we find another pressurized thing to replace the vacuum of the suspended business? Or do we go into calm mode to regroup thoughts and take a breather. Taking a breather allows our energy level to rejuvenate. Think exercise.
It’s true that too much idleness is not good for the soul. Here are some thoughts on being lazy. Prov 26:14-16, Prov 10:26-27, and Prov 18:9, whoever is lazy regarding his work is also a brother to the master of destruction. 2 Thess 3:10 admonishes us that we should earn the bread we eat and if someone won’t work then they shouldn’t eat. That seems reasonable. The main point is not that someone can’t, but that they won’t work, when they can and should. Carry your own weight would be a comparable and succinct thought.
We should strive for work/rest balance. Being busy about the right things is important. How much effort is expended on the frivolous or inane? Compared to time employed on building the character of your soul. What kind of rest is of most importance? How about a spiritual retreat? Let’s give this some real consideration.
Sundays are supposed to be a time-out from a world-weary week that brings some sustenance to your spirit. But Sundays shouldn’t be an end all, but more like a booster. There are movements, some call them retreats, encounters or revivals that are purposely designed to give you rest from the regularity of life to promote a greater religious sanctity.
More and more people are gaining a sense of taking a break by complete withdrawal from normal activities and engaging themselves with purpose and discipline through weekend, or weeklong, participations that emphasize spiritual growth. With the result being and bringing “rest.” This is a total commitment to prayer, scripture, worship, fellowship, and contemplation on God.
With that, each day itself can have time allotments for spiritual refreshing. Devotions, simple prayers, having Godly friends, and the consideration of God’s goodness. No wonder, “give us today our daily bread” is the most popular prayer sentiment and expression. Give me today what I need today to get through today. (Matt 6:11)
A peaceful, encouraging, and supportive thought that embraces the idea of rest and faithfulness is, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matt 11: 28-30
