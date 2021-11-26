When you thank God, you glorifieth His Name, Psalm 50:23. Thanksgiving has the power to bring encouragement to the testifier and helps to build more confidence in God (Lamentations 3:22-23).
One of the benefits of praising God is bringing Him into your life. When you thank and praise the Lord, you invite His glory and presence into your heart and soul. When your thanksgiving message reaches God, He can reach down and bring light to your life with his mere presence.
Gratitude is an expression of our freedom that comes from God and God alone. Clearly, we give thanks for all the blessings. We also recognize bad things do not come from God, but with God, we do not have to be controlled by those bad events; we go through them.
A grateful heart is a loving heart. A heart often becomes grateful because it has experience in being ungrateful. ... A heart becomes grateful when it experiences the significance of the love of Christ. A person develops a deeper appreciation for the life he or she has been given, even amidst difficulty.
What is the difference between thankful and grateful?
The Oxford Dictionary defines the word thankful as “pleased and relieved.” Both of those are great feelings. ... The Oxford Dictionary defines the word grateful as “showing an appreciation of kindness.” This is where the difference lies; being thankful is a feeling and being grateful is an action.
Why do people say grace before a meal? It’s to give thanks and acknowledgment of God’s provision. There is nothing wrong with saying thank you for something that someone does for you. Thanksgiving was set aside as a national day for that recognition. However, it seems that we are bypassing Thanksgiving altogether, going from Halloween, straight into the Christmas shopping spree. Missing the meaning, purpose, and spirit of an important holiday.
How many of us realistically ponder, or think about, or give serious thought and recognition to what and who we should be grateful about? Perhaps our language should be oriented and modified toward, “I am blessed.”
Do we not give thanks because we believe in our self-sufficiency? Or are we perpetually discontented due to comparison? The comparison of materialism that advertising can bring. I should have bigger, better, newer, updated, more expensive, etc. Especially when I’m being informed that “I deserve it.” We fail to be grateful for what we do have when we are always yearning for something more.
This isn’t about being apathetic, complacent, or lazy; it’s about understanding that we should give thanks to God for what he has done, who he is, and the future he promises. And we should always recognize there is something we can be thankful for in some measure. It’s just a matter of humbling ourselves and admitting it.
In 1621, the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. For more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states.
Thanksgiving is important because it’s a positive and secular holiday where we celebrate gratitude, something that we don’t do enough of these days. It’s also a celebration of the fall harvest.
For meat, the Wampanoag brought deer, and the Pilgrims provided wild “fowl.” Strictly speaking, that “fowl” could have been turkeys, which were native to the area, but historians think it was probably ducks or geese.
President Lincoln signed a proclamation in 1863 asking all Americans to ask God to “commend to his tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife” and to “heal the wounds of the nation.” He made the fourth Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day. Congress would make Thanksgiving Day a national holiday in 1870.
What does the Bible say about thanksgiving? Philippians 4:4-7, The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Please visit trgardone.com.
