There are many cultural aspects to Easter, most arising out of tradition. The Easter bunny and hiding eggs for children to find is probably the most popular one. Parents and groups get together to watch the little ones find eggs with many usually having a small treat inside, like candy. Easter (bunny) baskets are given mainly to children laden with candies and favorable items.
Easter is practiced by most in western societies and has become a commercial enterprise due to its gift giving practices. While this aspect includes smiles, hugs and memorable pictures/videos for family posterity, the holiday has a much deeper meaning than the commercials, new dresses, decorations, candy, and sundry items.
The deeper meaning of the Easter holiday is really about Jesus Christ going to the cross to die for the sins of mankind, more accurately, for each person. And that would be for sins, past, present, and future. As dying for us, on our behalf, we can point to that death, as the payment to God for our sins, as individuals, so God can look at the death of Christ as payment for us.
Therefore, our broken, imperfect sinful nature before God becomes acceptable to him as we affirm the death of Christ on our behalf. In a nutshell, we believe in our hearts that the death of Christ was enough to pay the penalty of sin we are under, then we confess that truth to God, asking for forgiveness for ourselves based on what Christ has done. Then there is the resurrection of Christ that completes the message of Easter.
The death and resurrection of Christ: That is the bottom line of the true meaning of the Easter holiday weekend. After Christ was crucified on the cross and died, he was then put in a tomb under guard. But a few days later he was resurrected or came back to physical life by his own power because he literally never sinned, so needed no one to die for him. With that, death could not hold him down and he “came back to life.”
After defeating death, he now held, and continues to hold power over death. Which means he can grant eternal life to those that believe and accept what he has done. Which was to die on the cross and come back to life. God accepted this work, or effort that happened by his Son, not just for himself, but anyone who confesses Jesus as Lord and Savior exclusively.
When we believe, point to, have confidence in, and trust singularly in the death and resurrection of Christ, God looks at that and appropriates the same acceptance toward us as he did toward Christ. Christ becomes the substitution payment for us. God accepts that payment, or death, for our sins, and we become acceptable to God.
But that is a starting point, albeit, the most important point: Moving on from there requires intention. And for many, consistency, and discipline. God doesn’t want us to just stay at the beginning, he wants us to move into a deeper relationship with Christ. Remember, he is alive. And at some Easter celebrations, the refrain follows as, “He is risen, he is risen indeed.”
Again: God grants us eternal life with him, not because we were really good people, but because we accepted, believed and confessed to him that what Christ did at the cross and by his defeating death with his resurrection, we want recognized to us, on our behalf, the forgiveness of our sins and our sinful nature.
Some call this being born again, others say becoming a Christian, coming into the family of God, taking on a new nature, or becoming a new creature.
If the reader wishes to learn more about or reacquaint themselves with this truth, I simply say, read the last few chapters of each of the Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, the first four books of the New Testament. The New Testament means the new Covenant, or contract that God made with mankind concerning forgiveness. Which means, if you accept, believe, and confess the death and resurrection of Christ, this is what I will do for you.
