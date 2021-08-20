Think of all the titles that are bandied about: president, governor, senator, ambassador, judge, coach, captain, general, supervisor, manager, C.E.O, chef, doctor, professor, Mr., Mrs., and the list could go on. Titles and their positions have inherent responsibilities. They mostly deal with leading, directing, and dealing with people in some great manner.
Most titles have prerequisites or qualifications acquired before attaining that title. Perhaps education? Maybe stepping stone positions as one works up the ladder of success. Yet almost all require some minimal level of skills and abilities to achieve and maintain that title. While each has specific and unique duties and obligations, all have commonalities such as decision making, accountability, delegation, and teamwork.
In the church, this plays out also. One example is the five-fold ministry. Ephesians 4:11-13 reveals that some are called to be apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers. Not everyone is called of God for the same thing. Not all can be Pastors, teachers, evangelists, etc., nor do all want to be. Yet each of these offices share in purpose the equipping of God’s people for service with the goal of maturity in Christ.
This fact is reinforced in the example given in 1 Cor 12 using the illustration of the body and its parts, where each person has a purpose, and all are needed and should be appreciated. Not in conflict, but in complementing and appreciating the contributions of each for the benefit of the whole. All gifts, service and workings are from the same spirit, the same Jesus, and the same God respectively (V4-6).
Not all are teachers, but all should be versed enough to stand by what you believe and inform the uneducated. Especially if you have been in the church for any length of time. Not all are evangelists, but we should still be a witness of Christ and be able to give a reason for the hope that is in us and to enlighten others. Not all have the gift of ministry of giving, but all are required to give their tithe to their local church (Storehouse) and still seek to go above and beyond that.
Not all have training, skill, or a gift of instruments, but all should praise and worship God in spirit and truth. Be reminded: church worship isn’t about how it made you feel, but how did God feel about your worship? Not all have the gift of mercy, but all are called to be merciful to those repentant and struggling. It could be your turn sometime.
Not all are called to be prophets, but all are called to understand God’s will and to train themselves to hear from God in the bounds of his holy word. God will never contradict himself considering scripture. Not all have gifts of healing, faith, or miracles, but all are called to pray for each other’s needs, problems, and afflictions.
While the observant can point to the specialties within the body of Christ, the learned understand that there is a calling from God that is “The call of all.” It encompasses character, faithfulness, and an understanding of God’s word. As previously pointed out in this article, we are all called to be informed of our faith, give of our finances, worship God, be merciful, and pray.
Yet we should strive to transcend those basics and each of us determined for spiritual growth. Consider: Romans 12:1, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice. James 1:19 implores everyone to be slow to speak, slow to become angry but quick to listen. Romans 14:12 alerts us all that we will all have to give an account of ourselves to God. Gal 3:28 reminds us that there is no Jew, gentile, slave, free, male, or female divisions in Christ; it is equality of obedience and faithfulness for all.
Eph 4:1 urges us to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. No matter what that calling is. Romans 12:16 has the command to live in harmony and not to consider ourselves better than others. And to close the call of all, Peter 3:8A, “Finally, all of you, live in harmony with one another; be sympathetic, love as brothers, be compassionate and humble.”
