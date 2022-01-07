1 Cor 13:11, says, “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.” (NIV) Any of us can list the irresponsible, funny, peculiar, and immature things that children do and say not just because of their age, but developmental stage of life they are in. Like trying to eat with utensils, pronounce words, get dressed, or any other mundane things that typical adults engage in.
As we become older, hopefully more mature, we move on from some childish things, play toys, amusements, clothing items, etc, into more sophisticated enticements. There are expectations as we grow up, to leave behind the immaturities and indiscretions of youth. The better handling of life and more rational decision making is hopefully employed.
The things that many children require such as sleeping with lights on, a security blanket or cuddle item to calm and pacify emotive feelings. Obviously, any parent can testify to unruly behavior, resistance to their authority, and inappropriate actions by their little darlings. But the overall understanding is that they need to be trained and motivated to become more mature. Look at the interest differences of children and adults.
We grow up and handle things and start doing for ourselves. Sometimes children want you to continue to do things for them, like tie their shoes; other times they want to do it themselves, even if unsuccessful, frustrating the adults in the process.
One characteristic that they exhibit is innate trust toward those loving on them, mainly (grand) parents. One of my grandchildren used to simply jump off the bed fully expecting me to catch her whether I was “ready” or not. Obviously, I was waiting, but her simple trust in the fact that I was there became illustrative of God catching his children.
We tend to lose that type of faith or trust as we get older, but this is what God wants us to maintain; this is part of spiritual maturity, having the faith or trust of a child toward God. Tapping into that inner child. The part of us that retains the wonder, awe, curiosity, and simplicity. Too often we try to do things on our own, not involving God.
What do we lose along the way? The No. 1 thing that Adam and Eve lost was their innocence, and implicit trust in him.
Matt 19: 14 NIV, “Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” In that Scripture the account of little children coming to Jesus relays an important message. Mainly that we should be encouraging children to go to Christ. That we should not stand in the way, but actively bring our little ones into spiritual reality concerning Christ.
Christ himself said we should come to him like little children. That parlays into trusting without inhibition. Are we spiritually still trying to tie our shoes without knowing how, and won’t let God teach us so we don’t trip up? The kingdom of God belongs to those who come to Christ with the certainty that he can be trusted with what he has said and who he is. Like a child who believes in their parents’ words.
It seems contradictory to expect us to grow up in Christ, to become more mature, and to mean that there is still something of an inner child needed. We are not to keep the undesirable attributes of being a child, but God expects us as his “children” to come to him with our burdens, problems, issues, and yes, our faith. Trusting that he is there as an ever-present help in our time of need, as Psalm 46:1 informs. Our inner child that is needed is the part of us that no matter our physical age or how long we have been with Christ, that our initial and ongoing interactions with God must be one of confidence and dependence.
A child exercises allegiance to their parents, as their behavior and actions exhibit. Who do we run to? Is your inner child still present in your life toward God? Please visit trgardone.com.
