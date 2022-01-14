Of all the deaths that took place in 2021 perhaps none was more unexpected and consequential than Richard Trumka’s, the Greene County native and president of organized labor’s the AFL-CIO.
Trumka was 72 when he suffered a fatal heart attack in August on an outing with his family. A cousin, state Rep. Pam Snyder, described the devastating loss to the family.
President Biden called Trumka a close friend. He spoke from the White House.
A graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and Penn State Fayette (a law degree from Vanderbilt University followed), Trumka rose to prominence by the time he was a little past 30. He served a 13-year stint as president of the United Mine Workers.
A fiery speaker and fierce advocate for workers, Trumka drew instant comparisons to John L. Lewis, who zealously led the union for some six decades, starting in 1919.
Like Lewis, Trumka was once a miner himself. Also like Lewis, he was ambitious to achieve bigger things.
Jolted by the murder of union dissident Jock Yablonski on the orders of then-president Tony Boyle, the UMW was ripe for competent, determined leadership. Trumka brought his considerable skills to bear on multiple fronts for the union beginning in 1982.
In an interview with the Herald-Standard early in his term, Trumka highlighted the fact that he had reorganized the union’s internal operations, cutting out 120 jobs at national headquarters in Washington and closely “monitoring” the work of the remaining staff.
“When we first got there,” Trumka told the editorial board and reporter Chuck Mortimer, “the union finances were managed like a clubhouse. We had a payroll that was grossly inflated in terms of the number of people. They were not properly trained.”
The interview in August 1983 took place close to the three-year mark of the Ronald Reagan presidency. “The current administration will readily admit that they have basically neglected labor seriously,” Trumka said.
“We’re willing to work with the administration to the extent we can, but the budget cuts we’ve seen have fallen on the working class people.”
Trumka met with the newspaper during a period of high inflation. He wasn’t enamored of the Reagan administration’s attempts to fight rising prices.
“You’ve seen an approach ... that caused mass unemployment,” he said. “We’ve seen a decision to fight inflation by using layoffs and unemployment, and we think that’s not in the best interests of the country.”
It’s emblematic of how times have changed that the mine workers’ president felt compelled to visit Uniontown, which even then was well beyond the point of serving as the national hub of the bituminous coke industry in the United States – the coke that helped make possible Pittsburgh-area steel-making.
Both the Western Pennsylvania coke and steel industries are long past their primes. And the vitality of the UMW has been severely, perhaps fatally, undermined.
As reporter Mortimer wrote in 1983: Trumka “must rebuild a tradition-steeped union which has seen a decline in membership from 595,000 in 1942 to the current mark of approximately 240,000, of which 50,000 are jobless.”
Today, there aren’t 50,000 active miners in the entire country.
Trumka was elected AFL-CIO president in 2009, after first serving as the organization’s secretary-general starting in 1995.
Speaking to a union gathering in Las Vegas in 2008, in the midst of that year’s presidential campaign, Trumka told of encountering a Democratic Party activist in Nemacolin, Greene County, who expressed a number of reasons for not wanting to cast her ballot for Barack Obama.
He was a Muslim, she said. No he’s not, said Trumka, and it doesn’t matter anyway. He doesn’t wear an American flag lapel pin. Trumka asked, do you? Am I? The answer was no.
Finally, the woman said Obama was the wrong color. Presidents are not supposed to be Black.
Trumka told the Las Vegas audience that he implored the woman to check out her surroundings. The town is dying, jobs are disappearing, he said. Obama says he’ll fight for us and you won’t vote for him because he’s Black? “Are you out of your ever-lovin’ mind, lady?”
Trumka’s relationship with President Obama was not entirely satisfactory, and he failed to get along Donald Trump, though he did support the Trump administration’s revision of NAFTA, the Clinton era trade pact with Canada and Mexico
Things were potentially on the up-swing with Joe Biden, the most pro-labor president in decades, in the White House. “It’s too bad Trumka didn’t live long enough to see” where that may have led, wrote The New Republic’s Timothy Noah at the time of Trumka’s death.
Too bad, indeed.
Richard Robbins lives in Uniontown. He can be reached at dick.l.robbins@gmail.com.
