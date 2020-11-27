There is a common refrain expressed when something bad happens to us along the lines of, “Well, it could be worse.” Not that what has happened isn’t bad, but it could have been even worse than the existing bad. Such as: You lost a finger but at least you didn’t lose your hand. You lost your hand but at least you didn’t lose your arm. You lost an arm but at least you didn’t lose your life.
And this rationale for consolation goes on. In order to mitigate the effects of whatever pain and loss, we offer up a slightly or far worse scenario. Admittedly, eventually the emotional logic finds a dead end and we have no more offerings for supportive relief. The articulation is to find the silver lining in the cloud.
What gratitudes do we absorb silently or expressly? When we see people less economically advantaged than us, do we revile within a smirk-like attitude of superiority of our upward mobility, or do we wonder what life circumstance passed them by? As we travel by someone with an obvious disability, does our mind equate them with inferiority, or do we wince at the potential victimization that they may have encountered through no fault of their own?
No one sets out to be an addict. Does our heart gravitate toward, “They are getting what they deserve”? Or are our thoughts more along the lines of, “That person needs help?” How would we want others to think and feel about us if we were struggling along the lower lines of cultural expectations or so-called normalcies?
One great important lesson I have learned in my life and spiritual travels is that God loves everyone equally. When I see or come across those who some think are lesser – criminals, terrorists, other faith beliefs, bad actions and intentions, people matching stereotypes, some with distinct hygiene issues – instantly, my mind goes to what God’s Holy Spirit has imprinted into my heart, that God loves them as much as me. And that I am not more favored as it concerns forgiveness than they are.
Too often I hear that if God was real, then this or that bad thing wouldn’t happen. At what point then does God interfere with our actions? And who makes the determination of how much and how often, and to whom should God interject himself? Should God stop every lie and have people blurt out the truth no matter how embarrassing? Should God prohibit all lifestyle behaviors that are unhealthy?
He is God and we are not. We must trust God’s omniscience to his omnipotence.
While we should strive to be the best we can in all areas of our lives, we must admit and recognize that we and others will fail by small or great measure by making mistakes or because of bad choices. How we respond says the world about us to others and proves the character of our souls.
Giving thanks is important because it helps subdue pride and ego. When we give thanks, we are recognizing and admitting that there are some things worth appreciating. It pauses us to reflect on the positive of what we do have. Many say grace for meals in gratitude for one of life’s essential needs.
Please consider these three verses in a combined context. All NIV Matt 5:45B: “He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good and sends rain on the righteous and unrighteous.” Acts 10:34-35: Then Peter began to speak: “I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism but accepts from every nation the one who fears him and does what is right.” James 1:17: “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”
If there is a natural disaster of any sort or a geographical tragedy, it doesn’t matter who you are, good or bad, you will be affected. God will send his blessings on anyone who does good. We should all recognize that we are not solely responsible for all the beneficial and helpful goodness that comes into our lives. Give thanks simply because we should.
