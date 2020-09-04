Is there anybody who has not fantasized about being some type of superhero or having superpowers? What superpower would you like to have the most? Perhaps being able to fly? Or having super strength or some type of super emanation that you could project like fire or force fields. Maybe mind over matter or invisibility? One could imagine super speeds, causing time delays, being able to transport yourself immediately to any part of the world.
Which character appeals to you the most? Superman, Batman, Wonder Women, Aqua man, Spiderman, Thor, Captain America, one of the X-men, Fantastic Four, The Incredibles? The list is impressive of Comic book and fantastical Heroes that culture has come up with.
The exploits of all these characters leave impressive thoughts because of their inherent endowments or abilities. Saving the day. Or the world against overwhelming odds and obstacles. Going against villains with sometimes equal powers, our imaginary heroes somehow overcome with resolve in the ongoing fight as generally presented, “good vs evil”.
There are Heroes of fiction and then there are Heroes of non-fiction. While we can be entertained with the heroes displayed in marketing by writers and actors, there are everyday heroes that pass us by. Sometimes their actions become publicized. What about the fireman that rushes into burning buildings to save a child? What of the soldier who throws himself on an explosive to save his comrades? What of the police officer who engages in gunfire to protect citizens?
What about researchers developing treatments and cures for sick patients and inventing prosthetics for the crippled/maimed? How many people are doing so much good yet get no serious recognition? We are enamored of someone who can be a great athlete, singer, actor, but don’t find the same respect for those among us who sacrifice their time and risk personal loss to benefit others for the greater good.
Why aren’t there shows revealing whomever, that has accomplished something for society other than entertainment? I have no problem with showcasing and awarding talent, but would we watch a program that awarded S.T.E.M, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. And for that matter, Medicine, etc.
Who are your heroes (s)? Some have been influenced by their teachers to lifelong effect. Others may say one of their parents. Maybe a coach/instructor impacted your life in a positive way. Possibly some of us comprehended a significant contribution by a “normal” person and went that direction for their life’s work.
What stories or examples of others have impressed you into being better for it? While its understandable to have imaginative thoughts of having a superpower, what about those that had power from the supernatural? In Judges ch14-16 , Samson tore a lion apart with his bare hands, killed 30 men in one fight, killed another 1,000 men in another fight, lifted off the gates of a city and carried them to the top of a hill, and pushed down apart the pillars of a temple.
Kind David victoriously took on a Giant named Goliath when he was a teenager with just a slingshot and courage from the spirit of God. David had mighty warriors whose exploits can be read in 2 Samuel 23. But the greatest powers recorded belong to Christ himself. Simply read any of the 4 Gospels, Matt, Mark, Luke and John. There one can find miracle after miracle such as faith healings of those sick and crippled. Exorcisms of those possessed. Control over nature, like calming the raging waters. Multiplying food to feed thousands. Raising people from the dead, even out of their tomb. His own resurrection and ascension prove supernatural ability.
Jesus provided supernatural ability to his followers by faith. See Acts 3:1- 4:22, 5:12-16, 20:7-12, or for that matter, read the book of Acts. God promises supernatural movement through prayer to his people. But do we pray in God’s will? Are our lives free of unrepentant consistent sin? Do we have the love of Christ in us? Christ set a supernatural example for us and arguably the greatest miracle and power may have been the ability to still love those that didn’t love him back.
Christ: The Supernatural Superhero. I never thought of him that way until this article. Blessings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.