In John 21:18-19 NIV Jesus says to Peter, “ Very truly I tell you, when you were younger you dressed yourself and went where you wanted; but when you are old you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will dress you and lead you where you do not want to go.” V19 Jesus said this to indicate the kind of death by which Peter would glorify God. Then he said to him, “Follow me!”
O to be young again! says all the old folk. What life was like for most of us when we had youth and vitality working for us. We dressed ourselves and went where we wanted. Signifying independence, energy, and self-determination. Active lifestyles typically embody the younger generation. You are the controlling factor. A time in life when you ruled over your care and decisions.
Peter is looked at as a robust character who walked on water, was a fisherman which involved hard physical labor and was even disposed to fighting with swords even though out numbered. He made bold declarations of what he thought he could or would do. Many young people have the same orientations.
But Jesus said when you get old, you will be led where you do not want to go. Obviously meaning others will have control over his life. Old, infirm, sick, disabled people have this going on also. None of us want to be in a place of dependency. Relying on others to “carry” us removes a sense of self worth and dignity.
You used to have control over yourself, now control will become less and less. The batteries are wearing down, energy levels diminished, there’s only so much you can do because the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.
You stretch out your hands for help, assistance, knowing that you can’t do somethings on your own no longer. The realism of your inability becomes more and more obvious. Physical ambitions aren’t just ebbing away but become unrealistic. What you used to and still want to do become can’t do. Unless others do for you.
“And someone else will dress you”: The humiliation that comes with any life upended like this. Others see your nakedness, and the exposure becomes more than the body. The expressive vulnerability that penetrates your spirit. Bringing a new-found emotional frailness that coincides with your worsening bodily state. The humility and embarrassment that comes from others having to bathe you, and deal with toilet issues, feeding, clothing, finances, and housing because of incapacitation.
“And take you where you do not want to go”: Since you’re in someone else’s care, you must surrender your will too often to theirs. Their will supersedes yours. What dignity you had must be subordinated because of dependency. This is a position in life, where you do not want to go. Or be in.
Jesus prophesied this to Peter, yet: isn’t this the fate of practically all of us? Most of us will become like little children as we get close to the end. Needing clothed, fed, read to, taken care of. But he said it to indicate the kind of death Peter would glorify God with, and closed with, “Follow me”
As age encroaches on all of us, our physical condition will worsen. The progression downward is inevitable and persistent. The words of Christ to, “follow me,” is an exhortation to Peter that no matter what happens in life, to follow Christ. At one time, your walking on water, ready to fight with swords, and full of braggadocio. In another chapter of life, your totally in someone else’s care.
Peter wouldn’t be able to follow Jesus physically, but he could spiritually. And when we follow Christ spiritually, God is glorified. The flesh will become weaker, but let your spirit be willing. Willing to praise God and remain faithful to the truth of the Gospel.
The implications here are that as Peter (and us) become more limited in a physical way, that any of us could become disheartened. Especially as time marches on and our condition becomes exacerbated. We may lose some choices for ourselves, but we can always choose to serve God. That’s where we should go.
Blessings.
