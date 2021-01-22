In the Book of Ruth is the story of the family of Naomi who goes to a foreign country because of famine in their homeland. The men die, and Naomi with her daughter-in-law, Ruth, travel back to Naomi’s homeland. They are desperately poor, and Ruth goes to a close relative’s field to gather up the leftover grain by the harvesters.
The relative’s name is Boaz, and because of Ruth’s exceptional loyalty to Naomi, her reputation is known to him and he grants her favor in provisions and work. Naomi plans Ruth to appeal to Boaz as their Kinsmen-Redeemer. When a person or family becomes poor or destitute, a Kinsman-Redeemer has the option of buying whatever land or possessions that the unfortunate party has, in order to keep them from falling victim to strangers.
If they decide to exercise that opportunity, the custom to seal that before witnesses was called, “The exchanging of the shoes.” Which means what you used to have, I now have, and what I have, now belongs to you. And the dispossessed person’s name would not disappear since there was now legal standing that the debt was paid.
It means that, “I now have the right to walk where I haven’t walked before. It meant I now possess what I didn’t before, I’m walking in new territory, and am taking back that which was lost to you.” Ruth 4:1-10
In Exod 3:1-5, As Moses approaches the burning bush, God admonishes him to take off his sandals because he is on holy ground. From there Moses receives his assignment from God to deliver his people from bondage. In Joshua 5:13-15, Joshua is commanded the same thing for the same reason by the commander of the Lord’s army, to “take off your sandals because you’re on holy ground.” (V15)
After he obeyed, Joshua also got his plans for victory. How many of us need to get into the presence of God, and do an exchanging of the shoes? Let God go with us wherever we go and whatever we do? Ps 23:4A KJ, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me.” Moses and Joshua came into the presence of God, took off their shoes, got their assignment, and God went with them to accomplish it.
What is God calling you to do? What hard thing are you facing? What addictions, bondages, struggles, sins, and battles are you dealing with? Who needs your help in a dramatic way? What social inequity does God want you involved in? You don’t have to go it alone, if God is calling you to account, then get deeper into his presence and say, “God: Get into my shoes.”
What has your travel path been like? Do you feel like you’re walking in mud? Do you see others that may need your aid or support? Is there something before you that is bigger than you? What have we lost or are on the verge of losing? It’s OK to get before God and truthfully confess our issues and the truth of how we feel about things and ask for help.
But we must do it on his terms. To overcome there must be obedience and submission to God’s direction and standards. We must not lie, cheat, deceive, discriminate, become greedy, be immoral, falsely accuse and never become violent in our pursuits and protests.
As we commit to God our walk with him, there comes a point where we must literally or symbolically ask God to get into our shoes and take over. With that you are saying, “God, I’m ready for the change and victory in my life and my loved ones’ lives that is needed according to your leading.” Your saying that you don’t want to do this life on your own and want God’s help. A far cry from: “God helps those who help themselves.” No, God helps those who admit they need and want his help.
Psalm 37:23 KJ, “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” Who’s in your shoes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.