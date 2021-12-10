I could compile a list a mile long of bad, wrong, unfortunate, tragic, and harmful things that occur, happen, and victimize each of us as we travel along in this life. Bad times come and go, and some may say, “and this too shall pass” to soften the bruising impact of a dark valley.
There is a crossroads question that needs to be asked and ascertained for the storm we may be in. Why? Why are we going through what we are going through? What is the root cause(s)? Did we have any culpability, fault, or contribution to this turbulence? This evaluation isn’t about guilt shaming but more about being honest.
Is this tempest of our own making or someone else’s? Are we the objects of others’ foul play, or co-conspirators of our own making, sometimes unwittingly? Perhaps our tongue betrayed feelings and attitudes that we thought were dormant but revealed themselves as an attacking apparatus? Tempers flare, then relationships are damaged, and character suffers in the end. A storm develops.
How many times have we procrastinated something until the negative effects pounce, prey and subjugate us with overwhelming force? “If only I would have dealt with that issue,” we silently admit and cry out! Some storms are conjured up by our inattentiveness. Certain storms through the malfeasance of others. Problems of our own making or the machinations or derelictions of others?
“Why the storm” is the heart plea of us all when we must face battles of the soul. No one wants to be subjected to the noise and environment which can bring damage and hurt of various kinds into our lives. The “why” is important because if we were complicit, then what can we do differently against a repeat? If others brought the storm, then what can we do to avoid?
No matter what, the recourse subjects itself to resolution. And after resolution, how can we negate another occurrence? Such is and would be a sane course of action. Yet many find themselves either in disbelief, or more appropriately, in denial of any role or impact their behavior or actions caused to have high-end repercussions against themselves.
On the other end, we excuse the adverse traits of some due to familiarity and vested self-interest even when those traits bring harm to us. The tendency is to downplay what was done. Or we go to an extreme and overemphasize mistakes made, incidents created and thoughtless words by the never-ending drumbeat of apocalyptic verbiage directed toward the offender so that our reaction is disproportionate to the offense and then we become the antagonizer, ad infinitum.
But in every storm of life there is opportunity. A chance for us to prove ourselves as a person who can weather, survive, and come out the better for it. In reflecting on some thoughts, here are a few. As it concerns breaking the law, consider Romans 13:1-4 that instructs to not break the law or be justly punished. Then James 1:2 reads, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds.” Because the result when we react appropriately is maturity.
A most telling thought is John 15:18-21 in which Jesus informs that those who hate him, and his message, will also be opposed to and tyrannize his followers. That speaks to what others do. Storms come because of us, and others. Yet it can bring reward. Such as growing in character, wisdom, and integrity. And be reminded that God always rewards faithfulness.
Sometimes God calms the storm itself. Or he may calm us as we grow in grace to endure. The why of the storm per chance may not even be known to us as we go through it. Yet when we reflect on the trials of Job, it is revealed God counted him worthy because God knew Job would remain faithful through it all no matter what. Can we say the same?
A person can be measured by what they go through, endure, and in some cases, survive. Hard times can make us better if we allow the spirit of Christ to help us get past the “why” of the storm and move into “now what do I do about this storm?” Please visit trgardone.com. Blessings.
