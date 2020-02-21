At 13 years old and had already completed my English and writing requirements for high school because of my love for the subject, I knew I would be a writer. But, I didn’t know it would lead me to the start of a career in journalism.
When I first decided to attend Waynesburg University, I had already fallen in love with it from the pictures and location. What I didn’t know at the time was that I was going also going to fall in love with the community around the university. What I didn’t realize was that the small towns, the kind people and the numerous Greene County festivals would become such a big part of my life.
After planting my two feet in Waynesburg for the first time, I was a very nervous, but excited young adult (barely), hoping to accomplish all my preconceived goals, not exactly knowing where those goals would lead me. But as I prepare to graduate and take on the challenge of being the new managing editor of the Greene County Messenger, I’m astonished at how much I have changed and learned in such a short amount of time. If someone would have predicted four years ago, even three years ago, that I would be living in Greene County, married and starting a job in my field, I would have thought they were crazy because following one’s chosen profession is very difficult these days, let alone working in a town and area that they love. Yet here I am. God sure works in mysterious ways.
I am excited to be sharing my neighbor’s stories and giving glimpses into their interesting lives and adventures. I believe real lives can be changed by real stories, and real stories can illustrate changed lives. I’m looking forward to interacting with Greene County, searching for stories to tell.
Right now, my life is busier than it has ever been, but I’ve always found that when you love all the things you are doing, then the only thing to be concerned with is making enough time for them. While, for the next few months, time will be a prized commodity, I promise to make time for the community, make sure all questions are answered and that all story ideas will be considered.
The biggest changes and growth in my life, as well as the toughest challenges, have happened in the last few years, with moving away from family being the most trying. But Greene County has brought people into my life who have become my family. I’ve made friends I will be acquainted with for the rest of my life, and, now, as editor of the Messenger, I have an opportunity to treat the entire county as my family.
I’m optimistic that in upcoming editions, I will help Greene County to learn more about their neighbors, businesses and community, and, hopefully, their stories well help you consider them as part of your family as well.
