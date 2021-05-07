The children who attend our Pre-K Counts classroom are prepared and successful in kindergarten. We have received positive feedback from parents and the receiving school district kindergarten teachers.
Skills learned in pre-K can go a long way in helping to shape a child in the future. During pre-K, children learn many social and emotional skills that a child who has not attended pre-K might not learn such as:
n Forming friendships with other children,
n Spending time in small and large groups,
n Working together with another child or children during play,
n Listening to and following directions,
n Following classroom rules,
n Being able to stay on task,
n Having child-to-child conversations and child-to-adult conversations,
n Showing emotions in a developmentally appropriate way,
n Thinking of appropriate behavior to certain situations, and
n Improving their ability to cope with stress.
Pre-K is beneficial to the children and the families. With it, the children are well prepared for kindergarten.
Pamela Bockstoce
Pre-K teacher, Rainbow’s End Learning Center, Waynesburg
