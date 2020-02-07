The only constant in life is change.
History credits Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher, with this statement. His words have proven true for lifetimes, and my life, centuries after his came and went, is no exception.
Right now I sit at my desk, which is decorated with family photos, way too many pens, patiently handwritten letters from community members and bits of scrap paper I scrawled fleeting story ideas on.
This morning I made that same, now-mechanical commute I’ve made every day. I only have a few more days left in this office, though under these florescent lights is where I’ve spent most of the past two years.
As this chapter in my life draws to a close, I’m left with all the bittersweet emotions that come with change because, though a constant, it is still something we humans are getting used to.
The bitterness I feel stems from my pride in the work I’ve dedicated to the Messenger. I’ve molded this paper to reflect the potential I’ve seen in it since Day 1. I feel a maternal love that’s grown deeper each week I’ve carved my passion for storytelling into these pages. It feels as though I’m sending a child off to college, only it’s me mouthing farewell through the rear view mirror.
I’m also appreciative of the connections I’ve made within this community, and it’s difficult to leave those whose stories I’ve been lucky enough to tell. My mind wanders to people like Ramona Jenkins of Brave, who turned her grief into giving. Last year she hosted a holiday toy drive to honor her late husband, who dressed as Santa each Christmas until his last. Or George “Bly” Blystone, who moved here from California but is just as dedicated to preserving this county’s history as someone who’s lived here his whole life. And the numerous people who helped me navigate this county’s back roads and social politics. I can’t name you all, but you know who you are and please know I appreciate you.
I’m also going to miss the comfort of the routine I’ve developed here. There’s safety in regularity and it’s difficult to transition into a new normal.
But there’s also sweetness coexisting with the bitter because I’m moving on a changed person. And I’m looking forward to whatever I accomplish next. I’m curious about the unknown, and eager to see what else I can gain from a new environment, a new perspective.
There’s safety in regularity, yes, but there’s also excitement in developing a new normal.
Sure, changes like this will likely always come with bitters and sweets. But I feel confident in recognizing when I’m ready to move on and brave enough to do so when that time comes.
As Heraclitus said, this is a part of life, and this change is coming at the right time for me. I’ve seen this community through two Rain Day Festivals and numerous shifts to its landscapes. I’ve seen county employees, small businesses, elected officials, gas well trucks and school years come and go.
I’ve reported on this community through ups and downs like the furlough of teachers, the community rallying behind fundraisers that benefit local volunteer fire departments, the consolidation of Catholic churches and the implementation of a Drug Court.
So Greene, I leave you not in spite, but cordially.
I hope you continue to develop small, unique businesses like Mankind Gentlemen’s Cuts or Kiln to Table. And I’m sure you’ll continue showing pride for the agriculture industry through your county fairs.
As I saw in the Messenger, I see potential for this county. You aren’t done growing. You aren’t done shifting as the industries do. So continue fighting to preserve your sprawling hills, reforming policies to protect your health and celebrating everything from tiny, wild onions to the agriculture industry as a whole.
As different as Greene is from my hometown, this tiny county wedged in Pennsylvania’s southwest has given me tools and taught me lessons that have forever changed me.
This community, this subscriber base, this environment, has challenged me, supported me and changed me.
And no matter how many changes I experience in this life, Greene County, Pennsylvania, will always be part of what makes me who I am.
Thank you for it all.
