Greene, you doused me in fertilizer — a homegrown growth hormone that came in the form of social friction and culture shock. I could’ve burned and shriveled in response to the high saturation. Instead I sprung up.
I knew moving from suburbia to rural America would be a challenge, but you taught me how worth it taking on those challenges can be. See, these nearly two years with you have shown me who I am — someone who can persist.
I stayed with you after I was labeled an outsider who could never understand this place, after my relationship failed, after horrible phone calls that numbed me until I got home and cried them off, after my support system became texts and Facetime sessions. When after six months, still, the only thing keeping me here was the fact that I finally got paid to tell stories.
But as the seasons continued changing, and the bustle of your fair-filled summers came and went, I grew to understand your pride, care about your people, and persisted in finding stories that had yet to touch the spotlight.
I’ve grown more as a writer and a person in these two years than I had the previous 21. So, in honor of the growth you’ve seen me through, the growth you’ve ignited, I want to share a few of the many lessons I’ve learned since implanting to this community.
I’ve shifted my initial approach to situations from “reacting” to “responding.” In the beginning, you presented a crossroads at nearly every turn. I needed to chose to either face this challenge, this unknown, this visit to the DMV, with rejection or see it as a way to evolve.
I wish I could say I always chose the latter, but I’m human. Some days I struggled navigating your winding, unmarked roads. Plus Pennsylvania’s requirements for vehicles are much more demanding than my native state of Ohio. Sometimes I wanted to throw hands to the air and yell, but you helped me see the uselessness in that reaction. I’ve become patient and able to see beyond minor inconveniences as they present themselves.
And for that I say thank you.
I realized, people who think and act differently than me aren’t the enemy, they’re just different. Greene, you put me face-to-face with people who believe the opposite of a lot of what I do.
Before I moved here, I didn’t understand that not all hunting is for trophy. I thought guns and anyone who owned them were dangerous. I now have a better understanding that each person is truly multifaceted. We are not limited to our labels.
And you taught me that those who differ from me are not alien. There’s always common ground to be found. My time here has helped me hone my ability to engage with people from all walks of life.
My job as a journalist is to communicate, and that shouldn’t be limited to people who think the same as me. Through the numerous interviews I’ve conducted across Greene’s 578 square miles, I’ve found commonality with those who are as staunch in their political and religious beliefs as I am, whether the same or not. I see such beauty in this lesson. That there is always something we can discover and agree upon.
But the most groundbreaking lesson I’ve learned was realizing how privileged I was to grow up the way I did. I see that now and will never take that for granted. Sure, like every family we had our struggles. I grew up with an immigrant father who had to work during most of my basketball games and school plays. My brother battled health issues for most of his childhood and we had to deal with the aftermath of alcoholism through a close relative. But I truly was lucky. That pales in comparison to some of the things I’ve witnessed as an editor of a newspaper. I never had a parent dependent on a substance. I was lucky enough to be shielded from poverty. Thankfully police were never called to my house — except that one time, I decided to play hide-and-seek without letting my mom know (sorry about that). Greene County, for the most part is a beautiful and quiet part of Southwestern Pennsylvania, but like every place in the world it has its demons. This county is plighted with blight and drugs. The ripples of addiction have cut through this quaint community with generations of dependency and domestic violence.
But still, joining this community has been incredibly fun. I get to report on county fairs and profile great people like Miss Norma, who reads to the children at Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels on a weekly basis. My time here has not only made me more appreciative of my upbringing, but has also helped me realize how important the Messenger’s focus on highlighting the “good” in Greene County really is.
So thank you Greene for teaching me the lessons I’ve needed to grow as a person and a journalist. And I hope when you leaf through the Messenger’s pages each week, you can share in the joys of this community and tune out the demons.
