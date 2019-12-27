“Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president.”
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., shared these words during the House floor debates last week, which resulted in Trump becoming the third president to face a Senate impeachment trial.
Last Wednesday the House of Representatives voted 230 to 197 and 229 to 198 in favor of impeaching President Trump, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, respectively.
For each charge the Republicans voted unanimously in support of Trump.
“Only two Democrats opposed the article on abuse of power, which accused Mr. Trump of corruptly using the levers of government to solicit election assistance from Ukraine in the form of investigations to discredit his Democratic political rivals,” journalists Nicholas Fandos and Michael D. Shear stated in a Dec. 18 New York Times article.
In the second charge, a third Democrat voted in favor of the President.
Though he was impeached by the House, Trump’s fate isn’t set in stone. He must face the Senate for a trial to make a final decision. According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, depending on when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers the articles of impeachment, the trial will likely take place in January.
Political strategies and delays aside, a two-thirds majority of senators need to vote to remove Trump from office.
“That’s not likely to happen, given Republicans’ 53-seat majority and senior party figures’ public statements that they plan on acquitting Trump,” states the Guardian, a daily based in England.
Supporters of Trump call this impeachment trial a rushed judgement based more in emotion than fact. They say Democrats hate Trump and that fact, not his actions, is why this impeachment is taking place.
On the other hand, those who support his impeachment stand ardent in their belief Trump is abusing his power and is a threat to our national security.
I am not going to use this column to add more noise to this debate. My concern goes beyond my opinion. I’m more interested in what this chapter in our nation’s history shows us about the divide Trump exemplifies in American politics, American culture in general.
Over the course of my life, I can’t recall a president who has incited as strong of emotions as Trump. Whether you are for him, like Loudermilk, or against him, there is no middle ground. No one is simply indifferent about our current President. Either people fervently love him or absolutely hate him. He shows every one of his emotions and people respond, whether in support or opposition, in the same emotive way.
Opinions about Trump have created a wedge between many American families. He’s become a constant topic of arguments. Less and less jokingly, a lot of Americans talk of escaping to Canada.
Whatever the result of this Senate trial, the two types of American people that exist today - pro-Trump and anti-Trump - have spit words thick with hate at each other from the time he announced his Presidential candidacy.
As we enter the new year, the fate of Trump’s title remains up in the air, as does the fate of peace within our borders.
As I often do when the year draws to a close, I’m trying to look ahead. And beyond this impeachment trial, beyond the next presidential election, I can’t see Americans easily moving past the polarization that’s become emboldened over the last three years.
We’ve opened the bottle of worms and Trump provided the corkscrew.
Whether Trump is reelected, or one of the Democratic nominees secures the White House, I can’t see an outcome in which we aren’t still a nation divided on...I’m not even sure what the root of the disagreement is anymore.
All I know is that it’s been three years of nonstop fighting and I must say, I’m exhausted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.