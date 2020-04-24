Like everyone else, I simply cannot wait for the COVID-19 quarantine to be lifted, for the day when we will finally be able to put this corona craziness behind us, to be able to congregate in large crowds again, to be free from COVID-19 restrictions and to live normal lives again.
Except …
When will that day come? WILL it ever come? And what will the “New Normal” be? And, will we ever be able to heal as a society and make a comeback from the devastating effects of this virus?
I am scared. Not just about the virus, or whether my loved ones will get COVID-19, or when the madness will finally end. Truthfully, I am more petrified of US than I am of the virus.
Sometimes I wonder if this whole coronavirus nightmare is just a huge test by a Higher Power, a test to see how we will react to all of the unexpected chaos, to see if we collectively will use this to unite and love one another, or continue to divide and hate.
And I don’t think we have to look very hard to see that if this is a test, as a whole we are failing it. And if we can’t turn this around, then we will be doomed.
All one has to do is look at social media to see this. The amount of time people spend on tearing each other down, mocking and ridiculing one another for their opinions, viewpoints and concerns, spewing vitriol toward our elected officials and attacking apparently everyone who dares to have a differing opinion … it is staggering, and heartbreaking.
So many people are loudly and angrily sharing their distrust of our government, to the point that it certainly feels like a Civil War may be brewing. Many others are attacking individuals who have spearheaded initiatives that are geared to helping others.
And heaven help those who encourage their friends and loved ones to stay safe, to follow CDC guidelines, to wear masks that just may help slow down the spreading of the virus so their loved ones don’t get sick.
(I have personally been called a sheep and told to “board the train” because I suggested that people should wear masks if they’re going out in public. I guess the train is referring to me – in their eyes – blindly following what the government says. I’ve even seen posts comparing the government mandating the wearing of masks in public to the trains that were filled with Jews heading to the Holocaust to be killed. Personally, I find this comparison horribly offensive, especially to the survivors and their loved ones.)
The bottom line is this: Yes, I often get frustrated with our elected leaders, who seem to make some very questionable decisions from time to time. Yes, I often wonder if we are being told the truth about everything. Yes, I sometimes question whether or not the statistics regarding confirmed cases and deaths are accurate and even truthful. And, yes, I get very frustrated with the inconveniences my family is dealing with through the ongoing issue.
But I choose to cling onto hope. Because negativity can be a dangerous cancer, worse than any virus, a cancer that can grow and mutate into anger, and hate, and into a disease that we won’t be able to recover from, ever.
So, as COVID-19 continues, please consider refraining from the hate and anger, and focus on “Unite and Hope” rather than “Divide and Hate.”
And, please, wear a mask.
