I have been stuck at home with only my wife of 26 years, my very active, hyper and stir-crazy seven-year-old and two engaging dogs. So, needless to say, after realizing that quarantine time has been a challenge, I’m curious how others are faring in this unprecedented “New Normal.”
With a lot of time on my hands, I have been jotting down notes and tidbits about things that have crossed my mind regarding the impact COVID-19 has had on us, locally, regionally, federally, nationally and globally. So here are some of those thoughts:
Social media is a blessing and a curse. It’s a blessing because we can stay in touch with loved ones quicker that other alternatives. It’s a curse because there are no rules or regulations for what people post, nor are there any consequences. It’s a virtual wild, wild west for idiots.
There are people who are fearmongering and sharing gossip and misinformation. There are people posting photos of large get-togethers and parties, obviously ignoring the simple fact that everyone needs to stay home and practice social distancing. And there are people who, despite these scary and uncertain times, choose to still use the social media platform for their unwanted political opinions.
To those of you spouting your angry viewpoints on Trump, Pelosi, Schumer, Hilary, whoever: nobody cares! At a time when we desperately need to band together and stay positive during what could very well be the worst time in our history, we don’t want to read your thoughts on why Trump is the worst president or how mad you are because he spelled a word wrong.
If you have the need to feel important on Facebook, then share legitimate information from the CDC, or post warm and fuzzy pics of pets. Reach out to your mama, papa, siblings, cousins, the lady who cuts your hair, the guy who you graduated with but haven’t talked to for decades. Whoever. Just be positive. And when it comes to your political opinions, just shut up.
Join me in standing up and applauding all of the community grassroots initiatives that are helping other people during this awful pandemic. A big salute to the organizations, businesses, schools, churches and individuals that are donating money or supplies or creating masks, face shields, etc., for the health care workers, police officers, EMS and hospital workers, first responders, anyone who is battling on the front line against this mammoth enemy.
One of the things that makes Greene County truly special is how communities rally together to help each other when crap hits the fan. And we’re seeing that right now.
Support the local businesses in any way you can! If they have products or gift cards to sell online, buy them. If money’s tight, then support them on social media and tell your friends, family and neighbors about them. Let’s do our part to help.
Do not go to Walmart or anywhere that’s open unless you absolutely need to. And if you do, protect yourself – stay distanced, wear a mask and gloves if you can. And for God’s sake, don’t buy 1,432 rolls of toilet paper.
And finally, a serious last plea. Please, be safe. Protect your loved ones, protect yourself. Don’t take this virus lightly, don’t have massive get-togethers, listen to the CDC’s orders, stay informed, and STAY HOME. The more we listen and follow instructions, the sooner we’ll be able to get outta the house.
