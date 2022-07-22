Main Mobile Stage
Friday, July 22, 2022 5:08 AM
Main Mobile Stage
(East Wayne Street near Soldiers and Sailors Monument)
9:50 a.m. – Tyler Jeffries (National Anthem)
10 a.m. to noon. – 18 Strings
Noon to 7 p.m. – Inflatable games
12:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Smoke & Mirrors
3 to 5 p.m. – No More Daisies
5:30 p.m. – Miss Rain Day contestants
6 p.m. – Company K Moment of Silence/award presentations
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Buckwild, followed by fireworks
Fountain Park
(College Park)
9:45 a.m. – Umbrella contestants line up
10 a.m. – Umbrella contest
10:30 a.m. – Diaper derby line up
10:45 a.m. – Diaper derby
11 a.m. – The Craigs
Noon – Miss Rain Drop – Mini, Little and Jr. Miss
1 p.m. – Trenton Antill
2:30 p.m. – Lucien
3:30 p.m. – Tyler Jeffries
4:30 p.m. – Zachary Brewer
6 to 8 p.m. – Cassidy Paige
Gray Dance Stage
(East Wayne Street near Main Mobile Stage)
Noon – American Judo Hapkido
2:30 p.m. – EQT Rec Center tumbling, cheer and group exercise demo
5 p.m. – Center for Performing Arts Carmichaels
Kidz Zone
(Fountain Park)
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Jeff Harris caricatures
Noon to 6 p.m. – Children’s games by Waynesburg First Assembly
Noon to 2:30 p.m. – JMS Balloonist
12:30 p.m. – Magic on the Run
2 p.m. – Magic on the Run
3 to 7 p.m. P.G.H. Party Creations (strolling characters include PJ Masks, Chase and Marshall of “Paw Patrol,” Buzz and Woody from “Toy Story” and Poppy Troll and Spider-Man)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. – JMS Balloonist
