Isabelle Tedrow was excited.
During dance class, the then-14-year-old Jefferson Morgan high schooler and her friends chatted animatedly about a local pageant, Miss Rain Day, and how cool it would be to compete for the crown.
“We wanted to do it together,” said Tedrow, who was named the 2021 Senior Company Dancer of the Year at For the Love of Dance school. “2018 was my first year doing the pageant. We really weren’t that competitive to each other. We did dance competitions, so we were used to competing next to each other. I was just trying to gain experience.”
That year, Tedrow didn’t win the crown. She took a year off from pageantry in 2019, and returned to the stage in both 2020 and 2021.
After years practicing walking in high heels and public speaking, memorizing questions and honing her skills, Tedrow was crowned Miss Rain Day 2022.
“I did not think I was going to win,” said Tedrow, who performed a self-choreographed dance as her talent. “I thought I was gonna get first runner up again. They called my name, I was just waterworks. I told myself I would never cry. It was so real, all the hard work that I put into this, four years, all the tears. It was like, oh my gosh, I did it. It felt like a dream.”
For the last year, Tedrow has lived a dream, representing the crown at local events and championing causes near and dear to her heart.
This summer, Tedrow launched the “Paws for a Cause: Giving back to the Humane Society” initiative, to raise money for the Humane Society of Greene County and help animals find fur-ever homes.
“I have three cats, two dogs, four ducks - I love animals,” Tedrow said. “I love giving back and helping the humane society. I love to help and get animals adopted. I just didn’t want these animals sitting there, (not getting) adopted.”
Tedrow shares photos and blurbs about the dogs and cats available at the HSGC to Facebook, and sets up shop at local farmers markets, where she collects dog food, blankets and other donations for the humane society.
Not only is Tedrow passionate about helping animals, she is also an advocate for those with dyslexia.
“I have dyslexia, so I wanted to show kids that ... I can do anything I want if I put my mind to it,” said Tedrow, who said classmates assumed she wasn’t as smart because of her reading disorder. “I was thought of as, I didn’t know anything. I was like, man, I’m not going to do anything in life, I’m not gonna make it.”
Tedrow’s mother was her number one supporter, and encouraged Tedrow to never give up.
“I researched and saw so many famous people that are dyslexic: George Washington, JFK. I was like, I actually can do stuff.”
To keep her reading skills sharp, Tedrow spends at least 20 minutes a day with her nose in a book. She sometimes has difficulty spelling and has to reteach herself words, but these days, the 19-year-old is so confident in her skills that she’s sharing the love of reading with Greene County’s youth.
“I found this book called ‘Finding My Superpower: A book for dyslexic thinkers.’ I’ve been showing kids it doesn’t matter if you have dyslexia or any reading problems. You can do anything,” Tedrow said.
She reads the book aloud to young people at schools and local libraries, including Bowlby Library, where Tedrow recently shared her message with a group of kids.
“I love reading to kids. It just makes me happy,” she said.
It’s fitting, then, that Tedrow is pursuing a degree in pre- through fourth-grade education at PennWest California.
“When I was in middle school, I had my (reading support) teacher and he was my support. He actually cared about my dyslexia, he actually cared for me to grow. I want to do that for kids,” Tedrow said. “I just want to help in any way. I think teaching would be a good way to give back to the community.”
Tedrow gives back in other ways, too: she’s completing cosmetology certification, and will work in that industry to help pay for college.
But the pageant queen isn’t in it for the money. She’s done prom hair for girls who can’t afford a stylist, and enjoys making people feel beautiful, even on a budget.
Along with her community service campaigns, Tedrow has enjoyed sharing the Rain Day story everywhere she goes. During a trip to Harrisburg, where she received a tour of the capitol building and met the governor, the girl from Greene County explained the legend of the unique holiday.
She wore her sash and crown on a family trip to Georgia, and again dressed in royal splendor during an outing in Washington, D.C.
“Everybody was coming up to me and saying, ‘What’s this Miss Rain Day?’ I started off with how we started, the pageant,” Tedrow said.
Throughout her year as queen, Tedrow, a 2022 Jefferson Morgan High School graduate, appeared at more than 50 local events, including parades, and enjoyed every moment representing the crown, now in its 50th year.
She especially loved participating in the annual Stuff a Bus campaign and brightening the faces of young girls, who looked at her like she was a real-life princess.
Mostly, though, Tedrow just loved giving back.
“I don’t think it’s a crown and a sash, I think it’s a job. I’m going out there and helping people. It’s not about the sparkly crown or looking beautiful. I really care about helping people in my community. It just makes me feel good that I’m doing something with this pageant,” Tedrow said.
While she’s looking forward to passing the crown onto Miss Rain Day 2023, the moment will be bittersweet.
“One thing that really changed from doing pageants is my confidence. When I first did it in ninth grade, I was really shy. I still get pretty nervous, (but) I’m better at public speaking,” Tedrow said. “I have made friends that will last forever. I’m gonna miss the appearances and people saying congrats and little girls coming up to me and saying, ‘You’re so beautiful’ and making their day.”
But Tedrow, while passing on the title, is not finished competing in pageants. In June, she competed as Miss Rain Day in the Miss Pennsylvania contest and plans to compete in a local pageant this fall.
“My goal is to be Miss Pennsylvania. I have nine years, so I have a lot of time to practice,” Tedrow laughed.
While she chases her dreams of becoming Miss Pennsylvania and an educator, Tedrow will forever remember her time as Miss Rain Day 2022 fondly.
“I tried to do everything I could. I want to be a great Miss Rain Day,” she said.
