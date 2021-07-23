Each year, Baby Rain Day contestants are chosen by the public in the following categories: King, queen, prince and princess.
Kings and Queens are from ages 19 months and one day but have not reached their sixth birthday. Princes and Princesses are from birth to 19 months.
The contestants’ entries will be displayed at First Federal Savings and Loan until July 28; on Rain Day, voting will continue until 3 p.m. at the Special Events Commission booth, which will be located in Monument Park.
Winners in each category are determined by the number of votes received from the public.
Winners of each category and the best decorated Baby Rain Day can will be notified in advance so they can be present at the award presentation at 5:30 p.m. on Rain Day.
This year there are six contestants for king, four for queen, six for prince and nine for princess.
Candidates for King:
Sage Goldsberry of Holbrook, son of Ashley Schoenfeldt and Austin Goldsberry
Anderson Lee Gump of Waynesburg, son of Morgan Anderson and Richard Gump Jr.
Or’n Hilling of Waynesburg, son of Mercedes Frye and Travis Hilling
Cale Hugo of Waynesburg, son of Shayna Hugo and John Seamon
Frank Kelly III of Spraggs, son of Tabatha Wise and Frank Kelly Jr.
Grayson Shultz of Rices Landing, son of Chelsey and Zackary Shultz
Candidates for Queen:
Taylor Jeffries of Mather, daughter of Sandy and Kevin Willis
Addison Orndoff of Waynesburg, daughter of Megan Orndoff and Damien Miller
Alivia Renner of Crucible, daughter of Meghan and Jason Renner
Felicity Toland of Waynesburg, daughter of Brandy and Joshua Toland
Candidates for Prince:
Lane Cargill of Holbrook, son of Taylor and Brian Cargill
Mark Diamond III of Waynesburg, son of Brittany Powell and Mark Diamond Jr.
Layne Michael Hugo of Waynesburg, son of Kaylee Hugo and Brandon McElroy
Isaac Stewart of Waynesburg, son of Vanessa and Jake Stewart
Levi Varner of Brave, son of Taylor and Brandon Varner
Connor Wolfe of Rices Landing, son of Sarah and Zachary Wolfe
Candidates for Princess:
Lola Adams of Rices Landing, daughter of Bayley Colvin and Kenny Adams
Isla Daisy Falter of Carmichaels, daughter of Ashley Haywood and Derek Falter
Kadrianne Marie Gump of Waynesburg, daughter of Morgan Anderson and Richard Gump Jr.
Elowyn Hilling of Waynesburg, daughter of Mercedes Frye and Travis Hilling
Lilah Kelly of Spraggs, daughter of Lilah Kelly and Tabitha Wise
Lena Kuis of Dilliner, daughter of Kelsey Kuis and and John Kuis Jr.
Raelyn Pear/Thistlethwaite Roach of Waynesburg, daughter of Kathryn Anne Smith and James Leon Roach
Iris Vliet of Crucible, daughter of Alesha Brown and Shane Vliet
Dilyn Yeager of Waynesburg, daughter of Ashley Boggess and Robert Yeager
The Baby Rain Day contest, sponsored by the Special Events Commission of Waynesburg Borough, is one of the annual Rain Day festivities on July 29. For more information on this and other Rain Day events, visit raindayfestival.com.
