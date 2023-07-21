Five young ladies from around Greene County will compete in the 45th annual Miss Rain Day Scholarship Pageant.
Hosted by Rain Day Scholarship Inc. and sponsored by IronSenergy, the competition will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at Waynesburg Central High School Auditorium. Tickets for the pageant are available online only at www.showtix4u.com.
The contestants will be judged on the basis of personal interview, sportswear, talent and evening gown competitions. Awards will be presented to those with top scores in those areas, as well as Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic, the Kelly Smotzer Memorial Award, the Bryn Patton Smile Award, the Spirit Award and the Scholastic Achievement Award.
A Rain Maker Award will be presented to the contestant who collected the most sponsorships, and the John O’Hara Award will be given to the contestant who composes the best essay on what Rain Day means to them. The Remo C. Bertugli Memorial Award will also be presented, which is judged from essays submitted by the contestants on how a volunteering experience changed their life.
Participation awards will be given to all contestants.
Special guest performers will include Marklee Mae Beal, the 2022 Mini Miss Rain Drop; Brianna Hensh, the 2022 Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen and 2023 Dance Masters Miss Dance of Pennsylvania; Jaxie Lynn Smith, the Miss America Talent Showcase Winner.
Those competing for the title of Miss Rain Day 2023 are, in contestant order:
n Ang Keane, the 17-year-old daughter of Margaret Bigley of Dilliner. She will be a senior at Mapletown High School, and will be performing a dance.
n Addison Palko, the 15-year-old daughter of Melissa and Tom Palko of Jefferson. She will be a sophomore at Jefferson Morgan High School, and will be performing a dance.
n Abby Ray, the 15-year-old daughter of Jason and Natalie Ray of Carmichaels. She will be a sophomore at Carmichaels Area High School, and will be performing a jazz dance.
n Bryn Lahew, the 16-year-old daughter of Michelle Shannon and Chay Lahew of Waynesburg. She will be a junior at Waynesburg Central High School, and will be performing a dance.
n Camryn Hawfield, the 15-year-old daughter of Tim and Betsy Hawfield of Waynesburg. She will be a sophomore at Waynesburg Central High School, and will be performing a contemporary dance.
The crown bearer is 6-year-old Naya Jetten, the daughter of Mabel and Mike Jetten of Waynesburg. She is in kindergarten at Waynesburg Elementary, and enjoys playing soccer, crafting, cooking and baking.
The 2022 Miss Rain Day is Isabelle Tedrow, the 19-year-old daughter of Tarisa and Kenny Tedrow of Jefferson. She is a 2022 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School, and currently attends PennWest California, where she is majoring in education. She is also a 2022 graduate of Greene County Career and Technology Center, and is pursuing her cosmetology license. She is currently employed at Fruition Bowls & Brews in Waynesburg.
In addition to the Miss Rain Day title, she was awarded Top Sportswear, Top Evening Gown, Miss Photogenic, and the John O’Hara Essay Award last year.
