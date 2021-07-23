The popular band of musicians known as Quick Exit will headline the 2021 Rain Day Festival, which will take place Thursday, July 29 at College and Monument Parks in Waynesburg.
Quick Exit will perform at 8 p.m. on the Main Mobile Stage, located near East Wayne Street near Soldiers and Sailors Monument.
The band, which was established in 1988, performs a wide array of fun 70s, 80s and 90s dance and rock music. Current band members include Craig Haywood (keyboards and vocals), Tony Ross (guitar), Mike Patterson (vocals), Clint Correal (drums) and Buzzy Walters (bass guitar).
Each band member has local connections and has lived a life of performing music in front of crowds.
Born and raised in Greene County, Heywood started playing keyboards when he was 15 years old in high school and was in his first band at age 17. Ross started playing guitar when he was 12 years old and has lived in Greene County for most of his life and is a U.S. Army veteran.
Patterson, who learned how to sing in church, has been a lead singer in 80s rock cover bands since 1980. Correal, who started taking lessons at age 12, has played in a wide variety of bands, ranging from rock, popular, soul music to jazz, blues and polka. He also earned a music degree at West Virginia University.
Walters got his first bass in 1981, with lessons soon to follow. Over the years, he has played with many bands, including Renegade, Hit n’ Run, The Grinders, Southern Comfort, Sight Unseen, Marcus Tyler, Triple B, Dave Pahanish and Kelli Swan. He also had the opportunity to go to Nashville to be involved in a professional music video shoot.
Quick Exit is guaranteed to bring a fun and entertaining show when they hit the main stage at the Rain Day Festival.
