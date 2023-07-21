A number of musical acts will perform during Rain Day in Waynesburg on July 29.
The (hopefully) rainy day will be capped off by the EQT Fireworks display at 9 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket, with organizers noting the fireworks can be viewed throughout downtown Waynesburg.
The schedule of musicians includes:
Main Stage (East Wayne Street, in front of Monument Park)
10:50 a.m.: Brianna Pettit – National Anthem
Pettit, 17, of Waynesburg is the daughter of Alissa Fox and Randy Pettit. Brianna loves to sing and act, and has taken vocal lessons from LPS Guitar since she was 9. She is active at her school, participating in National Honor Society, Drama Club, Spanish Club, and others.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Aris Paul Band
APB embodies Pittsburgh rock and Southside blues. Members refer to their sound as “red-eyed, road rock” – a culmination of fierce guitar, moving bass lines, and technical drumming that evoke bands of yesteryear while throwing in some jam-ish nuances. Spanning funk to country, hard rock to blues, APB has toured the country and worked alongside acts like the Way-Down Wanderers, Joanna Shaw Taylor, Eric Sommers, Joshua Davis, Ally Venable, Raelyn Nelson (the granddaughter of Willie Nelson), and many more.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Next Stop Earth
The five-man rock band, all from the Greene County area, plays a variety of covers from the 1990s and 2000s, with a few songs reaching back to the 1970s and 1980s. NSE also has several original songs, most of which were featured on their album “Transitions,” released in 2002. The group focuses on vocal harmonies while having fun and playing music that everyone loves listening and dancing to.
4 to 6 p.m.: Curtis & The Shakerz
This group of seasoned musicians has played the Pittsburgh music scene successfully for many years. Curtis and the Shakerz give an exciting and engaging live performance of high-energy blues and boogie, and are a dance band for movin’ and groovin’.
7:30 p.m.: Craig Wayne Boyd
Born and raised in Texas, country crooner and multi-instrumentalist Craig Wayne Boyd moved to Nashville with big dreams and a bellowing voice. He spent 10 years working in late-night honky-tonks until fate stepped in when America fell in love with him during season seven of “The Voice.” Boyd won that season of the show, offering memorable moments that included a soulful rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Walk the Line,” “Boots On” alongside show judge Blake Shelton, and a touching performance of “Old Rugged Cross.” With the trophy now sitting on his mantle, Boyd is determined to bring to his #YALLER fans his most real, most raw, most country music yet. We are “One Line Away” from the music everyone has been waiting for.
Second Stage performers (Fountain Park/College Park)
11:30 a.m.: Lucien Schroyer
The Morgantown, W.Va., resident owns and operates LPS Guitar, which is a teaching, rehearsal, and luthier studio located at West Virginia Music Center in Morgantown. At LPS Guitar, Lucien instructs students in a variety of genres of voice, guitar, bass, ukulele, banjo, piano composition, and music theory. Monthly, his students perform at Art Bar and Flour & Feed, in Morgantown. Lucien is the guitarist, bassist, and back-up singer for Cassidy Paige, and the lead singer; lead guitarist of the progressive rock/punk band Madison Lately; and a singer and guitarist in the 1990s rock cover band Finding Gravity.
1 p.m.: Rebecca Krofcheck
Becca is a 16-year-old rising hunior at Wheeling Central Catholic High School in West Virginia. She lives in Amity, and is the daughter of Barry and Robin Krofcheck. She has been taking vocal lessons from LPS Guitar for 6 years. Some of her favorite artists include Sara Bareilles, The Beatles, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Kenny Loggins. She enjoys singing in her church and school choirs, and is active with numerous activities in her school from robotics, Math Counts, Drama Club, and serves as student council president.
2 p.m.: Zack Brewer
Zack is a 17-year-old from Greensboro, with a music interest inspired by the old, classic style of Johnny Cash and the new sound of Zach Bryan. He is a guitar and vocal student at LPS Guitar in Morgantown, with Lucien Schroyer. Since he began lessons in 2019, Zack has performed at various local venues in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
3 p.m.: Trenton Antill
Trenton is an Indie singer/songwriter from Greensboro, and will bring his signature original sound to the stage. His thought-provoking lyrics mixed with his Indie rock style of music, led him to sign a recording and promotional contract with Nashville’s MC1 record label. His first single, “Blue Heart,” was released to all streaming outlets in December 2021, distributed by Sony, The Orchard, and Copperline. He’s played at a variety of local venues and festivals, and nationally has played several of Debbie Champions writers rounds at the Commodore Grille, at The Live Oak on Music Row, both in Nashville. He draws from a wide variety of genres and influences such as Green Day, The Foo Fighters, Weezer, Tom Morello, Frank Sinatra, and Bowling for Soup, and will soon record his first professional EP.
4 p.m.: Lane McColllum
Lane, a student from Waynesburg, sings and plays locally, and occasionally plays secondary guitar for the band Ivy League in Maryland.
5 to 7 p.m.: Cassidy Paige
Cassidy Paige is a country and rock band that formed in the heart of Greene County. The band is comprised of vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboard, drums, violin, and banjo. Together, the members of Cassidy Paige bring an intense and colorful blend of sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.