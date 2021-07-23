Seven young ladies from around Greene County will compete in the 43rd annual Miss Rain Day Scholarship Pageant.
Sponsored by Rain Day Scholarship Inc., the competition will begin at 4 p.m. July 25 at Carmichaels Area High School Stan Ferek III Auditorium.
The contestants will be judged on the basis of personal interview, sportswear, talent and evening gown competitions. Awards will be presented to those with top scores in these areas as well as Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic, the Spirit Award and the Scholastic Achievement Award.
Participation awards will be given to all contestants.
A Rain Maker Award will be presented to the contestant who collected the most sponsorships, and the John O’Hara Award will be given to the contestant who composes the best essay on what Rain Day means to them.
The Remo C. Bertugli Memorial Award will also be presented, which is judged from essays submitted by the contestants on how a volunteering experience changed their life.
Those competing for the title of Miss Rain Day 2021 are, in contestant order:
Emily Bennett
Emily is the 17-year-old daughter of Katie and Tim Bennett of Mt. Morris. This fall, she will be a senior at Waynesburg Central High School. She will be performing a saxophone solo during the pageant.
Ashanti Cole
Ashanti is the 18-year-old daughter of Jessica Cole and Reginald Williams of Waynesburg. This fall, she will be a freshman at Slippery Rock University. She will be performing a vocal selection.
Allie Higgins
Allie is the 18-year-old daughter of Mike and Cindy Higgins of Waynesburg. This fall, she will be a freshman at Waynesburg University. She will be performing a color guard routine.
Molly Mylan
Molly is the 18-year-old daughter of Barry and Darla Mylan of Rices Landing. This fall, she will be a freshman at Shippensburg University. She will be performing a vocal selection.
Isabelle Tedrow
Isabelle is the 17-year-old daughter of Tarisa and Ken Tedrow of Jefferson. She will be a senior at Jefferson Morgan Jr.-Sr. High School this fall. She will be performing a contemporary acrobatic routine.
Jersey Gianna Smith
Jersey is the 14-year-old daughter of Dan and Joey Lynn Smith of Carmichaels. She will be a freshman at Carmichaels Area High School. She will be performing a dance routine.
Sophia Moore
Sophia is the 16-year-old daughter of Craig and Alicia Moore of Waynesburg. She will be a senior at Waynesburg Central High School in the fall. She will be performing a vocal selection.
The crown bearer for this years’ pageant is Aubree Henderson.
Aubree is the 4-year-old daughter of Thomas and Alissa Henderson of Waynesburg.
She attends the half-day program at the Christian Sandbox – First Baptist Church in Waynesburg. She has new baby sister, Jolie. Aubree wants to be a princess when she grows up.
This year’s winner will take over the reins from Miss Rain Day 2020, Alison Grace Blair.
Alison is currently attending York College and majoring in nuclear medicine technologies after graduating Magna Cum Laude from Waynesburg Central High School in 2020.
Alison studied dance at Moschetta’s Performing Arts Center, where she studied a variety of forms of dance, including ballet, lyrical, tap, jazz and contemporary since the age of three. She was a member of the competitive dance team at Moschetta’s Performing Arts Center for five years.
She has participated in many regional and national dance competitions, where she has been a solo and group performer. She has won awards at Dance Makers Inc. on the regional and national level, Dance Masters of Pa., and JUMP dance competitions. She has also spent time as a teaching assistant in beginner ballet.
Alison has participated in many local pageants. She was second runner-up at the Pa. Bituminous Coal Queen Pageant in 2019. She was Petite Miss Greene County in 2009.
In 2018, Alison attended the Southwest Area Health Education Center Summer Health Careers Academy at the University of Pittsburgh. This one-week program gave her an overview of many careers in the healthcare industry. She received CPR training, Stop the Bleed training and even learned how to suture a deep incision.
Alison also attended the 2019 Health Careers Scholars Academy at the University of Pittsburgh. The month-long summer program was an in-depth academic immersion into the healthcare field.
She had focused studies in emergency medicine and geriatrics, and also had sessions on trauma, space age medicine, disaster response, rural health, poverty simulation and radiology, and innovations in aging, just to name a few. She also had the opportunity to job shadow in the operating room at Magee Women’s Hospital.
Alison resides in Waynesburg with her family when not attending college classes. As Miss Rain Day, she has been proud to represent Greene County as the 2021 Health Care Heroes Ambassador, where she has helped her community honor health care heroes and raise money for the Corner Cupboard Food Bank.
Recently, Alison has been busy promoting her service project along with this year’s Miss Rain Day contestants. Her service project is “We are Greene County - Feeding One Family at a Time.” She has been selling t-shirts, decals, collecting monetary and food donations for the Corner Cupboard Food Bank. For every dollar that she is able to raise, the food bank is able to turn that into five dollars worth of food for an area family in need.
