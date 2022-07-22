Six young ladies from around Greene County will compete in the 44th annual Miss Rain Day Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, July 24.
The contestants will be judged on the basis of personal interview, sportswear, talent and evening gown competitions. Awards will be presented to those with top scores in these areas as well as Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic, the Kelly Smotzer Memorial Award, the Bryn Patton Smile Award, the Spirit Award and the Scholastic Achievement Award. Participation awards will be given to all contestants.
A Rain Maker Award will be presented to the contestant who collected the most sponsorships, and the John O’Hara Award will be given to the contestant who composes the best essay on what Rain Day means to them. The Remo C. Bertugli Memorial Award will also be presented, which is judged from essays submitted by the contestants on how a volunteering experience changed their life.
Special guest performers will include Giana Colarusso, Junior Miss Dance of Pennsylvania 2022, and Jersey Gianna Smith, Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022. Attendees will also be treated to a special surprise presentation later in the program.
The pageant begins at 4 p.m. at Waynesburg Central High School Auditorium, and tickets are available through www.showtix4u.com.
Those competing for the title of Miss Rain Day 2022 are, in contestant order:
Lacey Ryan
Ryan is the 16-year-old daughter of Christina and Kevin Sisler of Jefferson. This fall she will be a junior at Jefferson Morgan High School. She will be performing a tap dance.
Morgan Ankrom
Ankrom is the 16-year-old daughter of Kelly and Tom Ankrom of Waynesburg. This fall she will be a junior at Waynesburg Central High School. She will be performing a vocal selection.
Isabelle Tedrow
Tedrow is the 18-year-old daughter of Tarisa and Ken Tedrow of Jefferson. This fall she will be a freshman at California University of PA/PennWest. She will be performing a contemporary acrobatic dance.
Adysan Kern
Kern is the 16-year-old daughter of Marti and Jeremy Kern of Waynesburg. This fall she will be a junior at Jefferson Morgan High School. She will be performing a musical – instrumental selection.
Bryn Lahew
Lahew is the 15-year-old daughter of Michell Shannon and Chay Lahew of Waynesburg. This fall she will be a sophomore at Waynesburg Central Highs School. She will be performing a jazz dance.
Addison Palko
Palko is the 14-year-old daughter of Melissa and Tom Palko of Jefferson. She will be a freshman at Jefferson Morgan High School. She will be performing a jazz dance.
Ariana Bennett (Crown Bearer)
Bennett is the 8-year-old daughter of the Rev. Tim and Katie Bennett of Mount Morris. She is also the little sister of Miss Rain Day 2021 Emily Bennett. In the fall she will be a third-grade student at Waynesburg Central Elementary School. One day, she wants to follow in her mom and big sisters’ footsteps and be crowned Miss Rain Day. When she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian.
Emily Bennett - Miss Rain Day 2021
Emily Bennett, 18, seemed destined for royalty as her parents, the Rev. Tim and Katie Bennett, met and fell in love because of the Miss Rain Day pageant when Katie was crowned Miss Rain Day in 1999. During her reign, Emily has used her influence to support Greene County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program that provides assistance to children in serious and tragic cases of abuse and neglect. She has volunteered for the Greene County United Way, Literacy Program in the Carmichaels Area School District, and tutors students of Waynesburg Central Elementary. She also supports the mission of Safe Acres Animal Rescue, which endeavors to inspire a community to value animals by protecting, caring and loving animals in their own homes until a forever home is found for each fostered pet. Emily graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in June, and will attend Waynesburg University in the fall to continue her basketball career and pursue her life-long dream of becoming a labor and delivery nurse.
